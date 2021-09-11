IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav reach Abu Dhabi

A day after the fifth Test between India and England was called off due to COVID-19 scare in the camp, Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians has flown in three of its Indian contingent members - captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav - to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight on Saturday morning.

The trio, along with their families, will now undergo six days hard quarantine, as per the IPL’s guidelines.

"All members had returned negative RT PCR results before departure. A new RT PCR test was undertaken upon arrival at Abu Dhabi, which are negative as well," the franchise said in a statement.

Even Royal Challengers Bangalore announced it will be arranging special charter flights for captain Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj to ensure their safe transit to the UAE.