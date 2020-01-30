Avishek Dalmiya files for CAB president's post

Avishek Dalmiya and Snehasish Ganguly on Thursday were the only candidates to file their nomination for the posts of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and secretary respectively.

In the CAB elections held in September, Dalmiya was elected secretary and Snehasish – the elder brother of former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly – was nominated as a member of the Apex Council.

Fresh election to the top two posts was necessitated following former CAB chief Sourav’s elevation as the BCCI president. Dalmiya stepped down as secretary to contest for the CAB president’s position, in the elections scheduled on February 5.