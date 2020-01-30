Cricket Cricket Avishek Dalmiya files for CAB president's post Meanwhile, Snehasish – the elder brother of former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly – filed his nomination for the secretary's post. Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 30 January, 2020 19:25 IST With Ganguly moving to the BCCI, the CAB president’s post has been vacant and Avishek Dalmiya was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). - Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 30 January, 2020 19:25 IST Avishek Dalmiya and Snehasish Ganguly on Thursday were the only candidates to file their nomination for the posts of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and secretary respectively.In the CAB elections held in September, Dalmiya was elected secretary and Snehasish – the elder brother of former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly – was nominated as a member of the Apex Council.Fresh election to the top two posts was necessitated following former CAB chief Sourav’s elevation as the BCCI president. Dalmiya stepped down as secretary to contest for the CAB president’s position, in the elections scheduled on February 5. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.