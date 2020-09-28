Cricket Cricket Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka postponed again Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed once again following a stalemate between the BCB and SLC over quarantine rules. Team Sportstar Mumbai 28 September, 2020 16:08 IST File photo of Bangladesh players during a practice session. - R.V. Moorthy Team Sportstar Mumbai 28 September, 2020 16:08 IST Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed once again following a stalemate between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) over quarantine rules.READ: Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Test series in doubtThe duration of the quarantine was the primary proposal the Bangladesh board refused to agree with.“We have informed them that we have to reschedule the tour to a time when things will improve,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan said on Monday, confirming that the tour will be postponed.The tour was to begin in late October. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos