Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka postponed again

Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed once again following a stalemate between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) over quarantine rules.

The duration of the quarantine was the primary proposal the Bangladesh board refused to agree with.

“We have informed them that we have to reschedule the tour to a time when things will improve,” BCB president Nazmul Hassan said on Monday, confirming that the tour will be postponed.

The tour was to begin in late October.