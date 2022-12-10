Jaydev Unadkat has been asked to join the Indian team for the forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh, starting next week.

According to information received from Saurashtra Cricket Association, the seasoned fast bowler will travel to Chattogram and join the team in time for the first Test.

Also Read | Kuldeep Yadav added to India’s squad for third ODI vs Bangladesh

The Indian team has been struggling with the injury of Mohammed Shami. Earlier this week, youngsters Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar were also ruled out of the ODIs due to injuries.

There are also doubts over captain Rohit Sharma, who had to fly back to Mumbai to consult doctors.

More to follow...