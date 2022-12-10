Cricket

BAN vs IND: Jaydev Unadkat to travel to Bangladesh for Test series

Unadkat will travel to Chattogram and join the team in time for the first Test. He will replace Mohammed Shami, who earlier this week had been ruled out of the Test series.

Team Sportstar
10 December, 2022 10:13 IST
10 December, 2022 10:13 IST
Jaydev Unadkat bowls during the Irani Cup final between Saurashtra and the Rest of India in Rajkot on October 1, 2022.

Jaydev Unadkat bowls during the Irani Cup final between Saurashtra and the Rest of India in Rajkot on October 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Unadkat will travel to Chattogram and join the team in time for the first Test. He will replace Mohammed Shami, who earlier this week had been ruled out of the Test series.

Jaydev Unadkat has been asked to join the Indian team for the forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh, starting next week.

According to information received from Saurashtra Cricket Association, the seasoned fast bowler will travel to Chattogram and join the team in time for the first Test.

Also Read | Kuldeep Yadav added to India’s squad for third ODI vs Bangladesh

The Indian team has been struggling with the injury of Mohammed Shami. Earlier this week, youngsters Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar were also ruled out of the ODIs due to injuries.

There are also doubts over captain Rohit Sharma, who had to fly back to Mumbai to consult doctors.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Messi’s goal record vs Netherlands
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us