Sikkim Cricket Association alerts BCCI ACU about corrupt man trying to dupe players

The Sikkim Cricket Association has registered a formal complaint to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s Anti-Corruption Unit and the State police against an individual for duping several cricketers.

In its complaint, the SCA has alleged that an individual - who introduced himself as Akash Shing and claimed to be an official of the state association - has taken money from various cricketers promising them a spot in the selection trials for the Sikkim team.

“The said individual is not associated with the Sikkim Cricket Association and he clearly duped several cricketers by charging money for arranging slots in trials. We have formally lodged a complaint,” Sikkim Cricket Association chief Lobzang Tenzing told Sportstar.

READ| Hardik Pandya promoted to Grade A in BCCI annual contracts; Bhuvneshwar Kumar drops to Grade B

“A few days ago, one of the cricketers who had paid some money to this individual (Shing) had reached out to one of our local cricketers seeking clarification on whether he (Shing) was indeed associated with the SCA. That’s how we came to know about the incident and took instant action,” Tenzing said.

The SCA president has also told the local clubs to be careful. “We have started the club tournaments in the state and we want to ensure that everything remains corruption free. Over the years, the outstation players, who have represented Sikkim, have been chosen on merit and we will continue doing so,” Tenzing said.

READ| Will the BCCI apex council discuss compensation to domestic cricketers?

When contacted, BCCI’s ACU chief Shabir Hussein Shekhadam Khandwawala confirmed to this publication that it has indeed received a complaint from Sikkim association.

“We received a formal complaint from the state association and immediately arranged a meeting between the SCA officials and the Director General of Police - Sikkim. In these cases, we require assistance from the local authorities and we have done that immediately,” Khandwawala said.

The teams from Northeast have attracted undesirable elements ever since they broke into the Ranji Trophy three years ago, and Khandwawala said that the BCCI ACU will take the matters very seriously and ensure that there is no foul play.

On Friday, the SCA officials met the Director General of Police - Sikkim, A. Shankar Rao, and the other officers. “Now, the people who have been duped, need to file FIRs against the individual in their respective police stations, to take the process forward,” one of the state association officials said.