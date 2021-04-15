Will the BCCI apex council discuss compensation to domestic cricketers?

Nearly four months since the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Annual General Meeting in principle approved a proposal to financially compensate various stakeholders due to a curtailed domestic cricket season, the fraternity is hoping that Friday’s apex council meeting will see a discussion on the issue.

The 14-point agenda, accessed by Sportstar, has listed “discussion on domestic season 2021-22” but finds no mention about the compensation package.

“Two IPLs have happened along with three limited-overs tournaments in the last six months but a majority of domestic cricket circuit is in limbo. We just don’t know whether all of us - the men and women cricketers, senior and junior, along with match officials and scorers, are going to be compensated at all,” a domestic cricket stalwart, not a part of IPL any longer, told this publication.

On December 24 last year, the BCCI AGM had “authorised the office-bearers to form a working group in order to compensate the players, match officials and others involved in cricketing activity if they are not able to participate due to cancellation of cricket matches/tournaments owing to COVID-19”.

There has been no word since then. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal and chief executive officer Hemang Amin didn’t respond to queries.

Olympic discussion cards

Besides appointing support staff and discussing the calendar for India’s women’s team, the agenda also lists “discussion on BCCI’s stand on including cricket in 2028 Olympics” and an “update on T20 World Cup”.