BCCI announces India’s international fixtures for home season in 2023-24 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the venues of the Indian Cricket team for the 2023-24 home season.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 19:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India will play 16 International matches, comprising five Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is during the 2023-24 home season.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India will play 16 International matches, comprising five Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is during the 2023-24 home season. | Photo Credit: AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India will play 16 International matches, comprising five Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is during the 2023-24 home season. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for India’s home matches during the 2023-24 season.

The Senior Men’s team is scheduled to play a total of 16 International matches, comprising five Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The ODI series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on November 23 in Vizag and concluding on December 3 in Hyderabad.

The start of the new year will see Afghanistan arriving in India for its maiden white-ball bilateral tour. The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final match to be held in Bengaluru, the venue where Afghanistan played its first-ever Test match.

Test cricket will then take over as India will host England for a five-match Test series starting January 25, 2024. The series will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

Fixtures
Australia tour of India - 3 ODIs
1st ODI - Mohali - September 22, 2023 starts at 1:30PM
2nd ODI - Indore- September 24, 2023 starts at 1:30PM
1st ODI - Rajkot - September 27, 2023 starts at 1:30PM
Ausrtralia tour of India - 5 T20Is
1st T20I - Vizag - November 23, 2023 starts at 7:00PM
2nd T20I - Trivandrum- November 26, 2023 starts at 7:00PM
3rd T20I - Guwahati - November 28, 2023 starts at 7:00PM
4th T20I - Nagpur - December 1, 2023 starts at 7:00PM
5th T20I - Hyderabad - December 03, 2023 starts at 7:00PM
Afghanistan tour of India - 3 T20Is
1st T20I - Mohali - January 11, 2024
2nd T20I - Indore - January 14, 2024
3rd T20I - Bengaluru- January 17, 2024
England tour of India - 5 Tests
1st Test - Hyderabad - January 25 - January 29, 2024
2nd Test - Vizag - February 02 - February 06, 2024
3rd Test - Rajkot - February 15 - February 19, 2024
4th Test - Ranchi - February 23 - February 27, 2024
5th Test - Dharamsala - March 07 - March 11, 2024

