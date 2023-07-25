BCCI announces India’s international fixtures for home season in 2023-24 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for India’s home matches during the 2023-24 season.

The Senior Men’s team is scheduled to play a total of 16 International matches, comprising five Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The ODI series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on November 23 in Vizag and concluding on December 3 in Hyderabad.

The start of the new year will see Afghanistan arriving in India for its maiden white-ball bilateral tour. The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final match to be held in Bengaluru, the venue where Afghanistan played its first-ever Test match.

Test cricket will then take over as India will host England for a five-match Test series starting January 25, 2024. The series will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.