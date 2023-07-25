MagazineBuy Print

Misbah-ul-Haq set to join PCB as advisor

The former Pakistan captain declined a full-time role but came on board as an honorary advisor on cricket and technical affairs, PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf said.

Published : Jul 25, 2023 19:47 IST , KARACHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Misbah-ul-Haq addresses a press conference during his stint as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team.
Misbah-ul-Haq addresses a press conference during his stint as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Misbah-ul-Haq addresses a press conference during his stint as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team. | Photo Credit: AP

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq is set to join the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as an advisor to the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee.

The chairman of PCB management committee Zaka Ashraf informed the media that Misbah has declined a full-time paid role in the board, but accepted to head a cricket committee and be his advisor on cricket and technical affairs on an honorary basis.

“I am happy Misbah has accepted to work with us to take Pakistan cricket forward,” Ashraf said.

READ | WI recalls Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas for India ODIs

Ashraf said that Misbah will be expected to help the board form a cricket committee that would include other former players.

“I want to involve our former stalwarts in helping us take cricket and technical decisions,” said Ashraf, adding that Misbah would also assist the board in ICC meetings and on other forums.

Talking about other important matters, Ashraf added, “We will also soon look into the national selection committee in due course of time, as well as the chief selector’s post (which) is vacant right now.” Pakistan’s most successful Test captain with 26 wins in 56 Tests at the helm, Misbah last worked in the PCB as head coach and chief selector between 2019 and 2021.

He had left the chief selector’s role in late 2020 but was the head coach of the Pakistan team until late 2021, when Ramiz Raja, after taking over as the PCB chairman, forced him to resign before the T20 World Cup.

A source in the board said despite Ashraf wanting Misbah to take up a permanent role in the PCB, the latter declined citing his media and other commitments this year. Misbah’s appointment is an honorary role, which means he will not receive any remuneration for his services.

Related Topics

Misbah-ul-Haq /

PCB /

Zaka Ashraf

