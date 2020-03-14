Coronavirus threat: BCCI suspends all domestic cricket till further notice

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suspended the Irani Cup tie, the last fixture of men's domestic season, scheduled between Saurashtra and Rest of India in Rajkot from March 18 in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. The Women's Challenger Series, scheduled in Ahmedabad from March 29, has also been suspended.

In a statement, the BCCI said: "In view of the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak, the BCCI on Saturday announced that all matches of the Paytm Irani Cup, Senior Women's One-Day Knockout, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women's One-Day Challenger, Women's Under 19 One-Day knockout, Women’s Under 19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Women's Under 19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Women's Under 23 knockout, Women’s Under 23 One-Day Challenger have been put on hold till further notice."

READ| Coronavirus timeline: AUS vs NZ ODI series postponed

As the coronavirus takes hold, spreading first from China to other parts of Asia, cricketing events in the country have been put on hold including the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which has been deferred till April 15.

Earlier, after saying the remainder of the home ODI series between India and South Africa would be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI call off the matches in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18). A statement from the Indian cricket board said that South Africa would visit India at a later date to play three ODIs, with a revised schedule.