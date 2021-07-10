Harmanpreet credits coach Sharma for marked improvement in fielding

Indian women's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday credited coach Abhay Sharma for the team's considerable improvement in fielding, saying his "little adjustments" and "individual sessions" with the players are paying rich dividends.

Harmanpreet and Harleen Deol pulled off splendid catches in the rain-hit first T20I which England won by 18 runs here on Friday night.

OMG@imharleenDeol take a bow!! Calling it now the best we will see this series!! pic.twitter.com/O4Dwm4OYlU — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) July 9, 2021

In the penultimate over, Harmanpreet, fielding at long on, put an end to Nat Sciver's brilliant innings by diving to pouch the ball inches over the ground.

Two balls later, Harleen put an end to Amy Jones' innings, as she jumped to take a superb reverse-cupped catch at the boundary above her head before losing her balance.

She threw the ball in the air as she stepped out of the boundary rope only to jump back in, diving forward to complete the catch.

"When you play a team game, you need a momentum and it can come from any member of the team. When I took the catch, it created a sort of energy in the team and then Harleen also took a brilliant catch. So to create that energy, you need to take some extra effort," Harmanpreet said during the virtual press conference.

"Throughout the game, our ground fielding was good, we saved a lot of runs, and we also took some brilliant catches, so I think it is a great sign that our fielding has improved a lot."

Talking about the contribution of the fielding coach, Harmanpreet said: "Abhay sir has been with us for quite sometime, his little awareness makes you a better player. That is being refleted in our fielding.

"Earlier also, we used to make a lot of effort but the little adjustments that he has done with our fielding, the individual sessions that he has taken with the players that has helped.

"The most important point was he judged every player where can do better fielding, so we are getting the results day by day from the effort that we have put in, which is a great positive."

Sharma is into his second full series with the women's team following the home series against South Africa in March.