Laxman set to continue as Bengal batting consultant; Laxmi Ratan Shukla to coach U-23 team

Former India batsman VVS Laxman is set to continue as the batting consultant for Bengal team till March, next year.

Over the last few days, there were speculations that Laxman - who has been part of the Vision Project for the last few years - could be replaced by Wasim Jaffer, but multiple sources in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have told Sportstar that Laxman will continue till the end of the season.

Shukla to be named U-23 coach

The state unit has also appointed former India international Laxmi Ratan Shukla as the U-23 Bengal team coach for the upcoming domestic season.

While the CAB is expected to formally name him the coach soon, multiple sources have confirmed that the 40-year-old Shukla, who was previously a minister in the West Bengal government, has agreed to take up the new role.

Former India all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla. - P. K. Ajith Kumar

A domestic cricket stalwart for Bengal, Shukla has also played three ODIs for India and after retiring in 2015, Shukla entered politics and was a minister of state, youth affairs and sports, until January this year.

“He (Shukla) has been one of the legends of Bengal cricket and if he takes charge, it will be a big boost to the state team,” a source aware of the development, said.

Shib Shankar Paul named bowling coach

While Shukla will take charge of the U-23 team, Arun Lal will continue as the head coach of the senior men’s team. There will be a couple of changes in the support staff. While Sourasish Lahiri will assist Lal, Shib Shankar Paul has been named the bowling coach, in place of Ranadeb Bose.

There is also a buzz that former national selector Devang Gandhi could associate himself with the age-group teams, even though there is no confirmation yet.