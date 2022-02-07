Australia adds all-rounder Daniel Sams to squad for Sri Lanka series

All-rounder Daniel Sams has been added to Australia’s squad for its five-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who made his debut for Australia in 2020, has played four T20Is, scoring 54 runs and taking four wickets.

Australia has rested opener David Warner and all-rounder Mitch Marsh for the series, while Josh Hazlewood is set to return after missing the final four Ashes Tests with a side strain.

The series against Sri Lanka will be played from February 11-20.

Australia will then play three Tests, three One-Day Internationals and a T20 International in Pakistan starting on March 3.