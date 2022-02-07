Cricket Cricket Australia adds all-rounder Daniel Sams to squad for Sri Lanka series Daniel Sams has been added to the Australia squad for its five-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka. Reuters 07 February, 2022 10:42 IST Daniel Sams has played four T20Is for Australia. - AFP Reuters 07 February, 2022 10:42 IST All-rounder Daniel Sams has been added to Australia’s squad for its five-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday.The 29-year-old, who made his debut for Australia in 2020, has played four T20Is, scoring 54 runs and taking four wickets.ALSO READ - Gilchrist slams CA, says Langer ‘painted as a monster’Australia has rested opener David Warner and all-rounder Mitch Marsh for the series, while Josh Hazlewood is set to return after missing the final four Ashes Tests with a side strain.The series against Sri Lanka will be played from February 11-20.Australia will then play three Tests, three One-Day Internationals and a T20 International in Pakistan starting on March 3.SquadAaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :