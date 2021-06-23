Darren Sammy appointed member of CWI Board of Directors

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has been appointed as an independent non-member director of Cricket West Indies. The decision was taken by the CWI Board during a meeting held on June 17.

Sammy, who led West Indies to back-to-back T20 titles in 2012 and 2016, is one of the three Independent Directors set to be appointed, as per a decision taken on Thursday's meeting. They will each serve for the next two years.

Sammy joins Trinidadian Attorney Debra Coryat-Patton and Jamaican Surgeon and University Administrator, Dr. Akshai Mansingh, both of whom were re-appointed to serve a second term.

"It is an honour to be appointed as a CWI Director; this is another great opportunity for me to give my best to West Indies cricket in a new way, off the field," Sammy said on the Windies Cricket website.

'Excited and thankful'

"All my local, regional and international experiences have prepared me to make a significant ongoing impact in West Indies cricket. I am excited and thankful for the chance to serve and look forward to giving back to the sport and region that I love so much," he added.

The 37-year-old, who has represented West Indies in 38 Test, 126 ODIs and 68 T20s, currently serves as the head coach of Pakistan Super League side Peshawar Zalmi and is also a cricket consultant for the St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Sammy, who last played in the 2020 CPL final, is the first international cricketer from his native Saint Lucia where the national stadium has been named in his honour.

He also is the Goodwill Ambassador for St. Lucia.

"I am delighted to welcome Daren Sammy as an independent, non-member Director whose role will be to ensure that all the right questions are being asked while contributing to the shaping of new ideas and solutions," CWI president Ricky Skerritt said.

"Darren's fairly recent experience as a two-time World Cup-winning captain will bring with him a much-needed modern-day cricketer's perspective which should add valuable insights to Board discussions and decision-making.

"His appointment is testament to our commitment to strengthen CWI's governance, and to utilise expertise from across all stakeholder groups," he added.