Decision on Bangladesh’s Test tour of Pakistan likely this week

A clear picture on whether Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series in Pakistan later this month is likely to come on Wednesday or Thursday after the chairman of the two Boards established direct contact on telephone.

According to a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), chairman Ehsan Mani has called up his Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) counterpart Nazim-ul-Hasan to discuss the prospects of the upcoming Test series.

READ: Naseem Shah withdrawn from U-19 World Cup on Misbah, Waqar's request: PCB

“Nazim-ul-Hasan has assured Mani he will be speaking to the players and coaching staff of the national team and will convey a final decision on touring Pakistan in the next 24 to 48 hours,” the source said.

“Mani and Hasan had a positive discussion and chances are a middle road will be found to make this series possible,” the source added.

The PCB has asked Bangladesh to send its team to play a three-match T20I series and then two Tests in January-February.

The BCB officials have stated that while they have no objections to playing the T20I series in Pakistan, playing the two Tests is not possible due to security concerns among the players.

Bangladesh team’s head coach Russel Domingo had, however, said he will have no problems going to Pakistan for the T20I and Test series if the BCB clears the tour.

READ: Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill docked full match fee for dissent

The two Boards have not enjoyed the best of relations in recent times and the last time Bangladesh toured Pakistan was way back in 2008.

BCB has even suggested playing one Test in Pakistan and the second one in Bangladesh to make the ICC World Test Championship series more interesting and rewarding for both Boards.

But the PCB has rejected this suggestion, insisting it is its home series and both the Tests must be played in Pakistan.