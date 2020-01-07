Cricket Cricket Injured Prithvi Shaw ruled out of practice games in New Zealand A call on Shaw's participation in the one-day and four-day matches, for India A, in New Zealand will be taken at a later stage, said a BCCI release. Team Sportstar 07 January, 2020 19:08 IST Prithvi is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. - VIVEK BENDRE Team Sportstar 07 January, 2020 19:08 IST India international Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of India A’s two upcoming practice games in New Zealand. The batsman suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding in the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka last week.A call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches in New Zealand will be taken at a later stage, said a BCCI release.READ| Mumbai selectors need to make tough callsPrithvi is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.How the injury happenedShaw fell on his left shoulder while attempting to stop an over-throw in the last session on the opening day's play. He didn't take the field ever since, with Mumbai being left with a batsman short for the rest of the game.An MRI scan was conducted on Shaw’s shoulder, with the results confirming a tear. He was supposed leave for New Zealand on January 10 for the India A tour. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.