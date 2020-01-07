Injured Prithvi Shaw ruled out of practice games in New Zealand

India international Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of India A’s two upcoming practice games in New Zealand. The batsman suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding in the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka last week.

A call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches in New Zealand will be taken at a later stage, said a BCCI release.

Prithvi is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

How the injury happened

Shaw fell on his left shoulder while attempting to stop an over-throw in the last session on the opening day's play. He didn't take the field ever since, with Mumbai being left with a batsman short for the rest of the game.

An MRI scan was conducted on Shaw’s shoulder, with the results confirming a tear.

He was supposed leave for New Zealand on January 10 for the India A tour.