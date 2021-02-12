Dhiraj Malhotra appointed BCCI General Manager-Game Development

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Dhiraj Malhotra as the new General Manager - Game Development. He will replace former India cricketer Saba Karim.

Malhotra - who has two decades of experience in the cricket industry - will take charge on Monday. Top BCCI officials confirmed to Sportstar that Malhotra's experience helped him bag the job. In the past, he held senior positions in the ICC and was responsible for overseeing cricket operations of various events of the world body. He was also one of the top officials of the IPL, when the league was launched in 2008.

Karim's three-year stint ended last month after a six-month notice period.

The Board had sought applications for the role last year. In the circular, it had stated that the GM "will be responsible for determining and monitoring the match playing regulations, standards of venues, including pitches and outfields besides administration of the Domestic Tours Programme.”

Malhotra took charge as the CEO of Delhi Capitals two years ago, replacing Hemant Dua.