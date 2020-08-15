Cricket Cricket Dhoni retires: Run-out in first international match, run-out in the last Mahendra Singh Dhoni, renowned for his stumpings, was run-out in his debut ODI against Bangladesh and was once again caught short of his crease in his final ODI, the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. Team Sportstar 15 August, 2020 22:17 IST M. S. Dhoni was run out for 50 in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 15 August, 2020 22:17 IST Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Saturday, announced his retirement from international cricket to bring down the curtain on an illustrious career.It wasn't a memorable introduction to international cricket, though, for the Ranchi cricketer, who was run out for a first-ball duck in his debut against Bangladesh in Chittagong on December 23, 2004.READ| MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket And as ill luck would have it, Martin Guptill's nearly 50-yard throw from the deep, caught Dhoni short of the crease by a couple of inches in the 2019 World Cup semifinal where India lost to New Zealand. The knockout game, played over two days because of inclement weather, also happened to be Dhoni's last One-Day outing.Dhoni's stumpings left mouths agape but the charismatic keeper-batsman ends his international career, run-out in his debut ODI and run-out in his last. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos