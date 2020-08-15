Dhoni retires: Run-out in first international match, run-out in the last

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Saturday, announced his retirement from international cricket to bring down the curtain on an illustrious career.

It wasn't a memorable introduction to international cricket, though, for the Ranchi cricketer, who was run out for a first-ball duck in his debut against Bangladesh in Chittagong on December 23, 2004.

And as ill luck would have it, Martin Guptill's nearly 50-yard throw from the deep, caught Dhoni short of the crease by a couple of inches in the 2019 World Cup semifinal where India lost to New Zealand. The knockout game, played over two days because of inclement weather, also happened to be Dhoni's last One-Day outing.

Dhoni's stumpings left mouths agape but the charismatic keeper-batsman ends his international career, run-out in his debut ODI and run-out in his last.