Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Dinesh Karthik will be leading the Tamil Nadu squad, the defending champion in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, held in Lucknow.

The team was selected by the State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, wherein players who shone in the Tamil Nadu Premier League like B Sai Sudharshan and P Saravana Kumar have made it to the squad.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar has been named as named the vice-captain in the squad, which includes left-arm pacer T. Natarajan, who did not compete in the second phase of the IPL in the UAE after testing COVID-19 positive, and M S Washington Sundar, who is recovering from an injury.

The team also comprises experienced players like B Aparajith, N Jagadeesan and power-hitter M Shahrukh Khan, while the bowling unit includes Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, J Kousik and spinners R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and leggie M Ashwin.

The defending champion is to feature in Elite Group 'A'.