Rahane to lead Mumbai squad in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 2022-23

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s 2022-23: Mumbai will play its matches in Rajkot and the team led by Rahane also comprises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan.

Team Sportstar
29 September, 2022 20:19 IST
Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which begins on October 11.

Mumbai will play its matches in Rajkot and the team led by Rahane also comprises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan.

The bowling department will feature Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande among others.

The senior selection committee of Mumbai Cricket Association led by Salil Ankola selected all-rounder Shivam Dube in the side. An India international, Dube has also featured in the IPL. Hardik Tamore has been named the wicketkeeper.

Under Rahane, the West Zone won the Duleep Trophy last week, defeating South Zone. In the final, Jaiswal scored a career-best 265 for West Zone and his consistent performances have earned him a spot in the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup game against Saurashtra. 

Mumbai SMAT 2022-23 squad
Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore (WK), Prashant Solanki, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Mohit Awasthi.

