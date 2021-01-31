Cricket Domestic Domestic Arjun Tendulkar, Prithvi Shaw named among Mumbai probables for Vijay Hazare Trophy Prithvi and Arjun have been named in the list of 104 Mumbai players picked by the MCA for a camp ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. PTI 31 January, 2021 14:28 IST Arjun Tendulkar played his first domestic match recently, participating in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. - PTI PTI 31 January, 2021 14:28 IST India opener Prithvi Shaw and left-arm seamer Arjun Tendulkar have been named in the list of 104 Mumbai players picked by the Mumbai Cricket Association for a camp ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The MCA released the names of these players on its website on Saturday.Arjun, son of batting great Sachin, recently made his Mumbai senior debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he played against Haryana, albeit in a losing cause. The 21-year-old has bowled to the Indian team in the nets in the past.Shaw was part of the India’s squad which won the Test series in Australia 2-1. He featured only in the Adelaide Test which India lost by eight wickets.ALSO READ | Jaffer expects BCCI to design compensation package for Ranji playersBesides Arjun and Shaw, India batsman Shreyas Iyer, all-rounder Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Arman Jaffer have been named in the list of 104 players. Experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni was also named for the camp beginning on Monday.“All the above selected players are requested to report at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex on Monday, 1st February 2021 at 8.00 am in coloured clothing,” MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and Joint Secretary Shahalam Shaikh said in a statement.The BCCI will not be conducting Ranji Trophy this year with the parent body opting for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the U-19 National One-Day tournament and the Women’s national 50-over tournament. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos