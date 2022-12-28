Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Easwaran, Gharami centuries put Bengal on top against Nagaland

Resuming at 166 for nine, the host’s first innings folded within four balls, without adding anything to the overnight total, as Pradipta Pramanik improved his career-best showing by taking six wickets.

Y. B. Sarangi
SOVIMA 28 December, 2022 16:57 IST
FILE PHOTO: Abhimanyu Easwaran scored his fourth consecutive first-class century

FILE PHOTO: Abhimanyu Easwaran scored his fourth consecutive first-class century | Photo Credit: AP

Abhimanyu Easwaran scored his fourth consecutive first-class century and Sudip Gharami got his second successive one as Bengal finished on a strong position against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy Group-A match at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Resuming at 166 for nine, the host’s first innings folded within four balls without adding anything to the overnight total. Pradipta Pramanik improved his career-best showing by taking six wickets.

Bengal, benefitting from a 224-run stand put up by Abhimanyu (170, 218b, 16x4) and Gharami (104, 178b, 11x4, 1x6), aggregated 336 for four to establish a substantial lead of 170 runs at stumps on day two.

Returning to the Bengal side after missing the first two matches due to India duty, Abhimanyu batted with unwavering focus. He excelled with his exquisite timing and placement, backed by superb footwork.

The opener drove, punched, cut and flicked nicely to get some lovely boundaries on both sides. His hard running spoke a lot about his fitness level.

After Koushik Ghosh’s early dismissal, Abhimanyu’s double-century stand with Gharami, who continued with his good touch to drive and cut with confidence, enabled Bengal to gather runs at a healthy rate.

Both batters achieved their fifties before lunch and hundreds prior to tea. Their partnership broke when Gharami, put down on 102, pulled Hopongkyu to deep square leg.

Abhimanyu added 70 more with Anustup Majumdar (30, 57b, 1x4) before being bowled by Rongsen Jonathon while playing an ambitious shot.

Nagaland bowlers bowled to the best of their ability and got assistance from the pitch in the form of some turn throughout the day. Pacer Hopongkyu and spinner Jonathon tasted success by taking two wickets apiece.

THE SCORES
Nagaland - 1st innings:
Yugandhar Singh (run out) 2, Joshua Ozukum b Pramanik 8, Shrikant Mundhe st Abishek b Shahbaz 0, Rongsen Jonathon st Abishek b Pramanik 25, Chetan Bist b Pramanik 64, Zhimomi Hokaido lbw b Pramanik 2, Sedezhalie Rupero c Abishek b Ishan 10, Imliwati Lemtur b Pramanik 25, Nagaho Chisi (run out) 14, Khrievitso Kense (not out) 6, Chopise Hopongkyu b Pramanik 4, Extras (b-4, lb-1, nb-1) 6, Total (for nine wickets in 62.4 overs) 166
Fall of wickets:
1-15, 2-15, 3-21, 4-53, 5-55, 6-74, 7-121, 8-150, 9-162
Bengal bowling:
Ishan 4-1-12-1, Akash 10-2-40-0, Shahbaz 20-6-53-1, Pramanik 24.4-4-43-6, Karan 4-0-13-0.
Bengal – 1st innings:
Koushik Ghosh lbw b Hopongkyu 4, Abhimanyu Easwaran b Jonathon 170, Sudip Gharami c Yugandhar b Hopongkyu 104, Anustup Majumdar lbw b Jonathon 30, Manoj Tiwary (batting) 16, Shahbaz Ahmed (batting) 1, Extras (b-6, lb-2, w-3) 11, Total (for four wickets in 82 overs) 336
Fall of wickets:
1-10, 2-234, 3-304, 4-329
Nagaland bowling:
Hopongkyu 17-1-70-2, Khrievitso 12-1-46-0, Imliwati 21-0-76-0, Ngaho 9-1-38-0, Mundhe 7-1-22-0, Jonathon 16-0-76-2.

