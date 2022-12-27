Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Pramanik fifer helps Bengal sink Nagaland on Day 1

Pradipta Pramanik achieved his maiden fifer to help Bengal restrict Nagaland to 166 for nine in the first innings in the Ranji Trophy Group-A match at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Following a 75-minute delayed start due to bad light, Nagaland, opting to bat, rode on Chetan Bist’s defiant half-century to gather a total of some worth before poor light, which forced four stoppages, ended the opening day’s play prematurely.

Manoj Tiwary introduced spin in the third over on a flat track in cold and overcast conditions.

The visiting spinners, even with minimal contribution from debutant off-spinner Karan Lal, got some turn initially due to the moisture on the surface and troubled the home batters.

But it was Abhimanyu Easwaran’s sharp reaction at forward short-leg, resulting in Yugandhar Singh’s run out, that got Bengal its first wicket.

Shahbaz had Shrikant Mundhe stumped two balls later.

The lanky Pramanik, who bowled tight lines, varied his pace and extracted good bounce, hit Joshua Ozukum’s off-stump. He foxed Rongsen Jonathon (25, 26b, 4x4) to break his 32-run partnership with a patient Bist and trapped captain Zhimomi Hokaido in front.

With the pitch easing out, the seasoned Bist forged the biggest stand of 47 runs with Imliwati Lemtur (25, 47b, 4x4) for the sixth wicket.

Pramanik provided the breakthrough as southpaw Imliwati inside-edged one on to his stumps.

Bist (64, 154b, 5x4), who drove nicely and rotated the strike, formed a 29-run partnership with Nagaho Chisi. It was Chisi, whose straight-batted defence and clean game irritated Bengal the most. Chisi’s run out due to a mix-up relieved the visitor.

Pramanik, making a return to the playing XI, got the prized scalp of Bist through a faster one and completed his five-wicket haul.

The scores:

Nagaland -- 1st innings: Yugandhar Singh (run out) 2, Joshua Ozukum b Pramanik 8, Shrikant Mundhe st Abishek b Shahbaz 0, Rongsen Jonathan st Abishek b Pramanik 25, Chetan Bist b Pramanik 64, Zhimomi Hokaido lbw b Pramanik 2, Sedezhalie Rupero c Abishek b Ishan 10, Imliwati Lemtur b Pramanik 25, Nagaho Chisi (run out) 14, Khrievitso Kense (batting) 6, Chopise Hopongkyu (batting) 4, Extras (b-4, lb-1, nb-1) 6, Total (for nine wickets in 62 overs) 166

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-15, 3-21, 4-53, 5-55, 6-74, 7-121, 8-150, 9-162

Bengal bowling: Ishan 4-1-12-1, Akash 10-2-40-0, Shahbaz 20-6-53-1, Pramanik 24-4-43-5, Karan 4-0-13-0.