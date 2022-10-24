Cheteshwar Pujara re-signs for Sussex for the 2023 season

India batter Cheteswar Pujara has re-signed for Sussex Cricket for the 2023 season, the County cricket club announced on Monday.

After joining Sussex last year, Pujara made a significant impact, scoring over 1000 runs in the County Championship, including a record breaking three double centuries and finishing the season with an average of 109.4.

His outstanding form continued into the 50-over Royal London Cup where he captained the side in the absence of the injured Tom Haines, leading the team to the semi-finals of the competition. In his nine appearance in the competition, the Indian averaged 89.14 at a strike-right of 111.62, with his highest score of 174 coming against Surrey in just 131 deliveries.

That knock was the highest of any Sussex batter in List-A cricket at the time, a record that was remarkably bettered by Ali Orr (206) just five days later.

“I am glad to be back with Sussex for the 2023 season. I thoroughly enjoyed my last stint with the club last season, both on and off the field and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s growth and success in the coming year,” Pujara said about his return.