DDCA elections: Rohan Jaitley retains post, beats Vikash Singh

Siddharth Verma stood out for his stunning 1,322-704 victory over Vinod Tihara for the post of secretary even as the rival panel headed by president Rohan Jaitley swept the DDCA elections here.



Jaitley retained his post by beating his nearest rival Vikash Singh 1,658-662. Shashi Khanna also held on to the post of vice-president by polling 1,264 votes while her nearest contender Sanjay Bharadwaj could manage only 560.

Rajan Manchanda and Pawan Gulati easily won their elections to the posts of joint secretary and treasurer.