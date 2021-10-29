Domestic

DDCA elections: Rohan Jaitley retains post, beats Vikash Singh

Shashi Khanna also held on to the post of vice-president by polling 1,264 votes while her nearest contender Sanjay Bharadwaj could manage only 560.

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 29 October, 2021 22:02 IST

Rohan Jaitley retained his post by beating his nearest rival Vikash Singh 1,658-662.   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 29 October, 2021 22:02 IST

Siddharth Verma stood out for his stunning 1,322-704 victory over Vinod Tihara for the post of secretary even as the rival panel headed by president Rohan Jaitley swept the DDCA elections here.

Jaitley retained his post by beating his nearest rival Vikash Singh 1,658-662. Shashi Khanna also held on to the post of vice-president by polling 1,264 votes while her nearest contender Sanjay Bharadwaj could manage only 560.

READ| Rohan Jaitley set to remain DDCA president

Rajan Manchanda and Pawan Gulati easily won their elections to the posts of joint secretary and treasurer.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App