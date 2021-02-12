Domestic

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan, Unmukt Chand in Delhi squad

While Pradeep Sangwan will lead the side in the tournament, which begins from February 20, Himmat Singh has been named the deputy.

Mumbai 12 February, 2021 18:42 IST

Unmukt Chand: Back to business.   -  shiv kumar pushpakar

India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand has been named in Delhi's Vijay Hazare squad. The batsman, who had shifted to Uttarakhand last season, is part of the 22-member squad, which was announced on Friday.

While Pradeep Sangwan will lead the side in the tournament, which begins from February 20, Himmat Singh has been named the deputy. India international Shikhar Dhawan will also be part of the side.

The squad: Pradeep Sangwan (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey. Kshitiz Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh (vc), Unmukt Chand, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lakshay Thareja (wk), Hitel Dalal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Simarjeet Singh, Shivank Vashisth, Shivam Sharma, Vision Panchal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tejas Baroka.

