Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan, Unmukt Chand in Delhi squad

India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand has been named in Delhi's Vijay Hazare squad. The batsman, who had shifted to Uttarakhand last season, is part of the 22-member squad, which was announced on Friday.

While Pradeep Sangwan will lead the side in the tournament, which begins from February 20, Himmat Singh has been named the deputy. India international Shikhar Dhawan will also be part of the side.