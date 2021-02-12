Cricket Domestic Domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan, Unmukt Chand in Delhi squad While Pradeep Sangwan will lead the side in the tournament, which begins from February 20, Himmat Singh has been named the deputy. Team Sportstar Mumbai 12 February, 2021 18:42 IST Unmukt Chand: Back to business. - shiv kumar pushpakar Team Sportstar Mumbai 12 February, 2021 18:42 IST India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand has been named in Delhi's Vijay Hazare squad. The batsman, who had shifted to Uttarakhand last season, is part of the 22-member squad, which was announced on Friday.READ: Faiz Fazal to lead Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare TrophyWhile Pradeep Sangwan will lead the side in the tournament, which begins from February 20, Himmat Singh has been named the deputy. India international Shikhar Dhawan will also be part of the side.The squad: Pradeep Sangwan (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey. Kshitiz Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh (vc), Unmukt Chand, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lakshay Thareja (wk), Hitel Dalal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Simarjeet Singh, Shivank Vashisth, Shivam Sharma, Vision Panchal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tejas Baroka. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos