Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy 2022-23. This is Santadeep Dey and Abhishek Saini, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai and the CAP Ground 2, Puducherry. Our correspondents S. Dipak Ragav and S. Dinakar are reporting from ground zero.

LIVE UPDATES AND COMMENTARY

North Zone 454/3 in 120.5 overs (1st innings)

North Zone’s lead over East crosses fifty. The team total also goes past the 450 mark.

West Zone 12/1 in 9 overs (2nd innings)

Rex Singh gets the day rolling in Chepauk. West Zone’s Rahul Tripathi on strike, Hardik Tamore at the other end.

WEST ZONE vs NORTHEAST ZONE, DAY 3 REPORT

CHENNAI: Jaydev Unadkat’s (3/35) early triple strike followed by Chintan Gaja’s (4/38) four-wicket haul to clean up the tail, ensured West Zone took a 355-run first innings lead over North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal in Chennai on Saturday.

West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane declared overnight with his team sitting pretty at 590/2. For North East, Ankur Malik provided some rearguard action with a quick 81 off just 95 balls to bail out his side from deep trouble before the debutant team was bowled out for 235.

Earlier, under overcast conditions at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Unadkat proved too good for the North East batters as he removed opener Kishan Lyndoh bowled and Mohammed Al Bashid off successive deliveries in the fifth over.

At the other end, medium-pacer Chintan Gaja then had Jonathan Rongsen bowled and when Unadkat had opener Techi Doria caught at slip, North East was struggling at 20 for four.

It was then left to Ashish Thapa (43) and skipper Hokaito Zhimomi (32) to steady things for North East as they added 62 runs for the fifth wicket.

When Malik walked out, his side was struggling at 84 for six but he played without inhibition, taking on the bowlers and added 67 runs for the seventh wicket with Zhimomi.

The all-rounder went after left-arm spinner Shams Mulani hitting him for seven boundaries in his knock. The 19-year-old got down on his knees and targeted the leg-side fence with his sweep shots clearing the in-field with ease. Malik was dropped on 43 by Rahul Tripathi at backward point and the youngster got to his half-century in style with a punch through covers off pacer Gaja.

Despite securing the crucial first-innings lead, West Zone chose not to enforce the follow-on and ended the day at 12 for one in its second innings and led by 367 runs. The last day’s play gives a chance for West Zone’s other batters to have a hit in the middle before the semifinals.

PLAYING XI

West Zone: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Het (wk), Hardik Jitendra Tamore, R A Tripathi, S Z Mulani, Chirag Jani, J Unadkat, C T Gaja, A Sheth.

NorthEast Zone: Zhimomi (c), R Jonathan, Ashish Thapa (wk), Bishworjit, Dippu, Doria, Kishan Lyndoh, Al Bashid, Kishan Singha, Ankur, Rex.

- S. DIpak Ragav

NORTH ZONE VS EAST ZONE, DAY 4 REPORT

PUDUCHERRY: The manner he walks to the crease takes guard and settles in his stance…Yash Dhull oozes confidence and belief.

Dhull is technically impressive too with his judgement in the corridor, a still head, body balance in offence and defence and footwork that adjusts to the length.

Dhull’s iridescent 193 (243b, 28x4, 2x6) here at the quaint CAP ground on Saturday was a masterclass from the 19-year-old Delhi youngster.

And North Zone, replying to East’s 397, was 433 for three at close on day three and all but through to the Duleep Trophy semifinals, on a pitch that just refuses to deteriorate.

Himanshu Rana (62 batting, 82b, 8x4) who struck the ball firmly, and skipper Mandeep Singh (34 batting), were together at stumps.

The brilliant Dhull was the cynosure, batting with composure and flair.

The solidity in his methods with a sound defence is unmistakable. Dhull has a forward press as a trigger but doesn’t commit himself.

Those flowing strokes of pacemen and spinners off either foot, the scorching cover-drives, the blazing cuts, the scintillating straight drives, the pulsating pulls and the whiplash flicks were all there.

And he found the gaps with a surgeon’s precision.

Well begun is half done and the opening pair of Dhull and Manan Vohra (44) put on 128 in 29.2 overs.

Vohra, who struck the ball crisply, was stumped off left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.

There was no let-up for East. Dhull and Dhruv Shorey added 192 for the second wicket. Shorey (81, 163b,9x4) played some handsome shots in front of the wickets.

Dhull, dismissed off a no-ball once, missed out on a double hundred playing on to paceman Manishankar Murasingh. Shorey was cleaned up by seamer Akash Deep.

However, East’s strikes were few and far between. North is in the box seat. Dhull ruled on day three.

PLAYING XI

East Zone: Sudip Kumar Gharami, Riyan Parag, Anustup Majumdar, Virat Singh, Manoj Tiwary (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, M B Mura Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel.

North Zone: Yash Dhull, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh (c), H J Rana, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul, Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Nishant Sindhu.

- S. Dinakar

SQUADS East Zone: Manoj Tiwary (captain), Virat Singh (vice-captain), Nazim Siddique, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shantanu Mishra, Anustup Majumdar, Riyan Parag, Kumar Kushagra, Abishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep, Mukhtar Hussain, Mani Shankar Murasingh. Standby players: Abhijeet Saket, Rajesh Mohanty, Sayan Shekhar Mondal, Anukul Roy. West Zone: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Het Patel, Chintan Gaja, Jaydev Unadkat, Chirag Jani, Atit Sheth. Standby players: Siddharth Desai, Suved Parkar, Armaan Jaffer. North Zone: Yash Dhull, Dhruv Shorey (vc), Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh (c),Himanshu Rana, Akash Vashisht, Anmol Malhotra, Mayank Dagar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul, Jagjit Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Qamran Iqbal, Vikas Mishra. Standby players: Amit Rana, Ankit Kalsi, Fazil Rashid, Baltej Singh , Raj Angad, Abdul Samad. NorthEast Zone: Ashish Thapa, Techi Neri, Jonathan Rongsen, Kishan Lyngdoh, Ankur Malik, Bishworjit Singh Konthoujam, G Lalbiakvela, Rajkumar Rex Singh, Khrievitso Kense, Techi Doria, Dippu Sangma, Hokaito Zhimomi, L Kishan Singha, Bobby Zothansanga, Md. Al Bashid.

WHERE TO WATCH DULEEP TROPHY 2022-23 LIVE?

The Duleep Trophy isn’t available for live telecast or live streaming. Only the final will be broadcast by the Star Sports Network.