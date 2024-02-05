MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Happy to contribute for the team, says Chattisgarh’s Eknath Kerkar

Kerkar was the player of the match in the Kerala-Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy match, scoring an unbeaten 118 in Chattisgarh’s first innings.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 19:52 IST , Raipur - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
On his century, which thwarted Kerala, Eknath said the plan was to occupy the crease and play as the situation demanded. 
On his century, which thwarted Kerala, Eknath said the plan was to occupy the crease and play as the situation demanded.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

On his century, which thwarted Kerala, Eknath said the plan was to occupy the crease and play as the situation demanded.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Wicketkeeper batter Eknath Kerkar has been a cricket nomad for the last few seasons. The diminutive cricketer learnt his craft in Mumbai and even made his first-class debut for the former Ranji champion in the 2018 season. But his career hit a roadblock after he was starved of opportunities which forced him to try his luck elsewhere.

A chance to represent Goa came after the Covid-19 pandemic and he jumped at the opportunity with both hands.

“I made a decent start to my first-class career. I made an unbeaten fifty on my debut for Mumbai. But as you know, the competition for places is tough in Mumbai, and I didn’t get many chances to prove myself. I thought it was better to seek opportunities in other States,” said Kerkar, who was the player of the match in the Kerala-Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy match.

ALSO READ: Railways vs Karnataka: How the drama unfolded on the final day of the nail-biting Ranji Trophy encounter

“I got an opportunity to represent Goa, and I played as a professional for three seasons there, and I did well. But down the line, I wanted to challenge myself, and it was then I got a chance to represent Chhattisgarh. I was impressed with the vision of the State Association, and it was a young team, and I thought as a senior cricketer I could contribute more. The dressing room atmosphere is great, and youngsters look up to you. This is the sort of team, which I always wanted to be part of,’’ added Kerkar

On his century, which thwarted Kerala, Eknath said the plan was to occupy the crease and play as the situation demanded.

Eknath grafted early and wore down the Kerala bowlers. As the bowlers erred, he punished them with his wide repertoire of strokes. “It was a good knock under pressure. I always thought I had the game to excel at this level. I concentrated on my strengths, and it came out good, ‘’ said Kerkar who has been scoring consistently for Chhattisgarh this season.

“We are improving as a team, but we still have a bit of catching up to do. We believe in the process, and results will follow,’’ he said.

