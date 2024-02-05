Railways vs Karnataka: How the drama unfolded on the final day of the nail-biting Ranji Trophy encounter

There is nothing quite like an edge-of-the-seat thriller in live sport.

A myriad of expressions—encompassing joy, intense competitive spirit, and merciless lows—were on display as Karnataka pulled off a one-wicket win over the Railways in the Ranji Trophy encounter in Surat.

Going into the third day of play, the contest between the two sides hung in balance. Railways’ Mohammad Saif, who had scored a half-century braving lightheadedness the previous day, was the lone batter left as the team looked to put up a formidable target.

Mohammad Saif in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

When a ball from Vidwath Kaverappa reared up to catch the shoulder of Ayan Chaudhary’s bat, only to fly over gully to the boundary, the Karnataka modus operandi was clear.

“Saif was batting really well yesterday. Today, the plan was to give him a single and attack the tail-ender,” V. Vyshak said after the game.

Saif, though, remained patient, getting a single off every over to ensure the bowling pack didn’t get to target the tail-ender. Later, whenever Chaudhary or Himanshu Sangwan attempted defensive shots, the dugout responded with rapturous applause. The home team eventually managed to set up a 226-run target for its southern visitor.

READ: IND vs ENG: Gill undergoes scans on injured finger, says would be fine

“We had to start attacking him (Saif) as well. The only option was a bouncer to get him out,” Vyshak added. “Yes, we leaked a few sixes, but at the end of the day, we managed to get him.”

By the lunch break, Karnataka was clear in the head regarding its intentions. Samarth took up the responsibility of blunting the attack while 22-year-old K.V. Aneesh played his shots.

“There is quite a bit of turn at one end,” exclaimed the Railways’ substitute fielder to the team management, signalling the onset of spin.

With multiple fielders closing in like a pack of wolves, cheering every stop on the field, the avenues for accumulating runs narrowed, and the two batters were pinned down by some accurate bowling.

The batters waded through some testing times, with vociferous appeals becoming the order of the day. But, once the second wicket fell, the floodgates broke as the spinners ran through the middle-order.

Tension soars

Ironically, the celebrations died down with each passing wicket as the Railways team found the finish line in sight.

ALSO READ: WTC 2023-25 Points Table after IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India jumps to 2nd, England languishes in 8th spot

When Manish Pandey and Srinivas Sharath grappled to stitch up a brief partnership under the afternoon sun, the tension started to simmer. Rishabh Mishra, who had been in the ears of the batter throughout the game, managed to get under the skin of Sharath.

A few words were exchanged, and there was some finger-pointing between the two as the teams strode back for Tea. Ultimately, the umpires had to intervene.

The Railways was looking set to speed home to a win when Vyshak replaced Sharath minutes after tea. Manish was left frustrated at one end, thwarted from playing a counter-attacking game, unable to provide any impetus to the chase.

In this context, Vyshak’s entry came as a breath of fresh air. The pacer was unafraid to take his risks, moving his front leg across to sweep while also muscling over-pitched deliveries down the ground.

With every shot, the 27-year-old succeeded in planting a seed of doubt in the opposition’s mind, forcing it to reverse its ploy and push the fielders back to the boundary.

“The wicket was turning a lot. Manish told me he couldn’t take chances because they [the fielders] were on the boundary line for him,” Vyshak said.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2023-24: After six-year wait, Tamil Nadu’s Lokeshwar hails “debutant’s luck” after maiden half-century

“We were talking about 20-run partnerships and we got a good 50-run partnership. He told me that ‘if it’s there for you, you go for it’, so I just backed my strength,” he added.

Manish shifts gears

The game was anybody’s for the taking when Vyshak pulled Sangwan straight to short mid-wicket, with his team needing 29 to win.

The onus was now on Manish, who had bided his time all this while, to take his team home from here.

The middle-order batter stepped on the gas with the fans cheering his every run, chanting, “ Do rupay ki Pepsi, Manish bhai sexy”.

But, it was Kaverappa who caught the opposition off-guard, slog-sweeping Akash Pandey for a huge six over midwicket.

Despite Kaverappa falling with the score at 197, the momentum shift meant Karnataka remained favourite. Manish negotiated the field placements to perfection to carry the final-wicket partnership.

A little more drama was in store when Manish took a single off the first ball of the 83rd over. This was the Railways’ chance to rattle V. Koushik, who had to face five balls of Akash, the team’s best bowler.

ALSO READ: IND v ENG DRS escape: Why was Tom Hartley given not out despite umpire’s call being out?

Koushik pushed at a wide ball outside off, the ball bouncing off the splice to the off-side. Manish set off for a single, but with two fielders haring towards the ball, Koushik declined the run.

For a brief moment, Karnataka had its last hope stranded in the middle of the pitch.

Unfortunately, the two couldn’t stop the ball between them, letting it slip through, handing Koushik the single, and Manish the reprieve.

A double off the next ball levelled the scores for Karnataka but the game was not settled yet. Akash bowled one turning away outside off, catching the edge after Manish’s front-foot defence.

Manish Pandey celebrates after scoring the winning run. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

Manish took a short pause before turning behind to look at the ball. The whole arena gasped as the edge flew between the ‘keeper and the first slip to the fence for a boundary.

The India international punched the air in delight as Karnataka had just managed to pull a rabbit out of the hat to keep up its chances of qualifying for the knockouts. The Railways players followed the winners, their heads held high, having played an unequivocal role in serving up a cricket feast.