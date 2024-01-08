Ground staff: Unsung heroes of Visakhapatnam’s VDCA stadium

The morning and evening sessions are pleasant, but the afternoon sun shines right in your face when you sit near the N. Venkata Rao stand of the VDCA Cricket Stadium here in Visakhapatnam. That’s where the scoreboard for the Andhra-Bengal Ranji Trophy match is kept. Three people, with a walkie-talkie in hand, sit there for the entire day, changing the score every over and wicket.

“Just like players are habitual of playing in such conditions, we are also habitual of working. We also need to be fit and healthy to do our job every day,” CH Adi Babu, one of the ground staff members, said.

Adi Babu has been part of the ground staff for 19 years. His daily duties include watering, looking after the pitch, scraping and overall maintenance of the ground. And during the domestic season, updating the scoreboard is an added responsibility.

For the most part of the year, the stadium has 10 people for the day-to-day maintenance. “We maintain the ground daily. Doesn’t matter if there’s any match or not, we maintain the ground 365 days like our own kid,” the 37-year-old said.

During the international games, the Andhra Cricket Association adds more people depending on if there is a rain threat to the game.

Adi Babu has been part of the ground staff for 19 years. | Photo Credit: Sahil Mathur

“The match referee asks us about the time we can take to put the covers on. They even ask us from which side generally the rain comes. They take our local experience into account for all these things,” he said.

The association, Adi Babu says, takes care of the ground staff members well by giving daily food, timely salaries, bonus, and yearly increments as well. “During covid time as well we got our salaries throughout. They never troubled us. During that time five people used to come after taking permission from the police for two hours for the maintenance of the ground.”

“Work is worship” is a popular proverb but staff here takes it quite literally. Two days before each game, a pandit (priest) comes to do pooja (worship) of the entire ground.

“Without a good ground everything is a waste. We give entertainment to so many people. Even if Sachin is playing, if the ground is not good, then it’s a waste,” Adi Babu concluded.