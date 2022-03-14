Jharkhand records fourth-highest Ranji Trophy team total against Nagaland

Jharkhand's batters went berserk in its Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal against Nagaland, recording the fourth-highest team total in the tournament's history at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

Led by a powerful display from its middle-order batters and the tail-enders, Jharkhand breached the 800-run mark on day three in the five-day contest against the plate group topper, Nagaland.

Earlier on Sunday, 17-year-old wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra converted his maiden first-class century to a massive 266 in just his third match on the back of Virat Singh's 107. He was followed by a fifty from Anukul Roy before veteran left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem notched up his second first-class ton.

Nadeem and Rahul Shukla joined for the tenth wicket at 689 and ended day two on 769/9. The duo plundered a hapless attack further in the first session on Monday, with Shukla crossing the half-century mark on the back of Nadeem's maiden 150-plus score.

Jharkhand eventually finished on 880 as Nadeem was trapped on 177 after a 191-run partnership with Shukla - the highest in the entire innings. The mammoth total was just the seventh instance of a 800-plus total in India's premier domestic tournament and the highest at the Eden Gardens.

Highest Team totals in Ranji Trophy history

944/6d - Hyderabad vs Andhra Pradesh, Secunderabad (1993-94)

912/8d - Holkar vs Mysore, Indore (1945-46)

912/6d - Tamil Nadu vs Goa, Panaji (1988-89)

880/10 - Jharkhand vs Nagaland, Kolkata (2021-22)

855/6d - Mumbai vs Hyderabad, Mumbai (Bombay, 1990/91)

826/4 - Maharashtra vs Kathiawar, Pune (Poona, 1940/41)

826/7d -Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Bhubaneswar (2018/19)

(Stat inputs from Cricket Archive)