Ranji Trophy: Inspired by Warner’s 200, Manish Pandey cracks special double ton in 100th FC match

Pandey’s big knock comes as the antidote to Karnataka’s recent middle-order failings. In the previous two outings, he made scores of 10, 23 and 45.

Ashwin Achal
PANAJI 28 December, 2022 19:07 IST
Manish Pandey in action against Goa in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday.

Manish Pandey in action against Goa in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Ashwin Achal

After reaching his double century, Manish Pandey walked towards square-leg, looked skywards and spent a few moments in quiet reflection. It was an emotional occasion for the Karnataka batter, who was making his 100th First Class appearance.

“To play a hundred games is not a joke. It takes a lot of effort, and it has come over a period of 14-15 years. It was quite emotional. I wanted to give back to the team that has given me so much,” Pandey, who made an unbeaten 208, said.

Ranji Trophy: All-round Riyan Parag keeps Assam alive vs Hyderabad

“I just want to stay humble, do good things and help my teammates,” Pandey added.

Pandey, stated that he was inspired by Australian David Warner, who celebrated his 100th Test with a double hundred against South Africa on Tuesday.

“In the first two games, I was not able to convert. I had the opportunity to do that in this game. My teammates and coaches backed me. They asked me to play my natural game and I did that,” Pandey said.

