Top 10 wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy

The new season of the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier First Class tournament, is set to commence from January 5.

The competition’s leading wicket-taker is Rajinder Goel, who amassed a jaw-dropping 637 wickets over his 17 seasons. The top 10 leading wicket-takers list also features India greats Bishan Singh Bedi, S. Venkatraghavan, B. Chandrasekhar.

Here is the list of highest wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy:

Player Wickets Teams Rajinder Goel 637 Patiala, Southern Punjab, Delhi, Punjab S Venkataraghavan 531 Tamil Nadu/Madras Sunil Joshi 479 Karnataka Vinay Kumar 442 Karnataka, Pondicherry Narender Hirwani 441 Madhya Pradesh, Bengal B Chandrasekhar 437 Karnataka Vaman Kumar 418 Tamil Nadu, Madras Pankaj Singh 409 Rajasthan, Puduchery Sairaj Vasant Bahutule 405 Bombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Andhra, Assam, Vidarbha Bishan Singh Bedi 403 Northern Punjab, Delhi