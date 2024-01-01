MagazineBuy Print

Top 10 wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy

From Rajinder Goel to Bishan Singh Bedi, here is the list of the top 10 wicket-takers in the Ranji Trophy.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 13:52 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Bishan Singh Bedi in action.
Bishan Singh Bedi in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
infoIcon

Bishan Singh Bedi in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

The new season of the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier First Class tournament, is set to commence from January 5.

The competition’s leading wicket-taker is Rajinder Goel, who amassed a jaw-dropping 637 wickets over his 17 seasons. The top 10 leading wicket-takers list also features India greats Bishan Singh Bedi, S. Venkatraghavan, B. Chandrasekhar.

Here is the list of highest wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy:

Player Wickets Teams
Rajinder Goel 637 Patiala, Southern Punjab, Delhi, Punjab
S Venkataraghavan 531 Tamil Nadu/Madras
Sunil Joshi 479 Karnataka
Vinay Kumar 442 Karnataka, Pondicherry
Narender Hirwani 441 Madhya Pradesh, Bengal
B Chandrasekhar 437 Karnataka
Vaman Kumar 418 Tamil Nadu, Madras
Pankaj Singh 409 Rajasthan, Puduchery
Sairaj Vasant Bahutule 405 Bombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Andhra, Assam, Vidarbha
Bishan Singh Bedi 403 Northern Punjab, Delhi

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
  1. Top 10 wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024: Manoj Tiwary to captain 18-member Bengal squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024: Dhull to lead 26-member Delhi team, Badoni named his deputy
    PTI
  4. Mayank Agarwal to lead Karnataka in Ranji Trophy
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2023-24 squad announced: Sai Kishore named captain; Baba Aparajith misses cut
    S. Dipak Ragav
