Top 10 wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy

The new season of the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier First Class tournament, is set to commence from January 5.
The competition’s leading wicket-taker is Rajinder Goel, who amassed a jaw-dropping 637 wickets over his 17 seasons. The top 10 leading wicket-takers list also features India greats Bishan Singh Bedi, S. Venkatraghavan, B. Chandrasekhar.
Here is the list of highest wicket-takers in Ranji Trophy:
|Player
|Wickets
|Teams
|Rajinder Goel
|637
|Patiala, Southern Punjab, Delhi, Punjab
|S Venkataraghavan
|531
|Tamil Nadu/Madras
|Sunil Joshi
|479
|Karnataka
|Vinay Kumar
|442
|Karnataka, Pondicherry
|Narender Hirwani
|441
|Madhya Pradesh, Bengal
|B Chandrasekhar
|437
|Karnataka
|Vaman Kumar
|418
|Tamil Nadu, Madras
|Pankaj Singh
|409
|Rajasthan, Puduchery
|Sairaj Vasant Bahutule
|405
|Bombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Andhra, Assam, Vidarbha
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|403
|Northern Punjab, Delhi
