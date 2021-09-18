Former Bengal cricketer Murtaza Lodhgar dies

Former Bengal player and current Mizoram Under-19 coach Murtaza Lodhgar died of a heart attack on Friday night, according to Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) sources. He was 45.

Murtaza was in Visakhapatnam for the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

CAB sources said Murtaza died of a heart attack around 10:15 p.m. and that the association was trying to get his body back to Kolkata.

"It is shocking news. Murtaza was a perfect example of a gentleman cricketer. A very well-behaved and disciplined individual he was doing very well as a coach. CAB is coordinating with Cricket Association of Mizoram to get his mortal remains flown to Kolkata. The Association flag will remain half-mast tomorrow in his honour and a minute's silence will be observed before both the games and players will wear a black tape to mourn his death and remember his undefeated spirit," said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.

ALSO READ - Hanuma Vihari parts ways with Andhra, to represent Hyderabad again

Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs and current Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary is also in contact with CAB president over the matter.

"It is sad and shocking. Today I lost a brother. It is hard to believe that our Luttu is no more. He was just 45. I was thinking the other day about how to bring him back to Bengal cricket. Life is uncertain. This is no age to lose a cricketer and gentleman like him. My heartfelt condolences to his family," said CAB secretary Snehashis Ganguly.

Murtaza, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, played nine first-class and five List A matches for Bengal, taking 34 and four wickets respectively.