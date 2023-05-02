Domestic

Former India pacer Raju Kulkarni appointed chairman of Mumbai’s men senior selection committee

Kulkarni will return as a Mumbai selector after almost two decades, having been a part of Dilip Vengsarkar’s selection committee for four years starting 2002-03.

Amol Karhadkar
Ahmedabad 02 May, 2023 19:13 IST
Ahmedabad 02 May, 2023 19:13 IST
File Photo: Kulkarni will replace Sunil More, who served as the interim chairman after Salil Ankola was appointed national selector midway through the last season.

File Photo: Kulkarni will replace Sunil More, who served as the interim chairman after Salil Ankola was appointed national selector midway through the last season. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Kulkarni will return as a Mumbai selector after almost two decades, having been a part of Dilip Vengsarkar’s selection committee for four years starting 2002-03.

Raju Kulkarni, the former India pacer, has been appointed as the chairman of Mumbai’s men’s senior selection committee for the forthcoming domestic season. 

Kulkarni will thus replace Sunil More, who served as the interim chairman after Salil Ankola was appointed national selector midway through the last season.

The Mumbai Cricket Association announced selection panels on Wednesday after the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) headed by Lalchand Rajput conducted interviews of shortlisted candidates last week.

Also Read
HCA Impasse: Keen for an early end to the whole process, says Durga Prasad

Kulkarni will thus return as a Mumbai selector after almost two decades, having been a part of Dilip Vengsarkar’s selection committee for four years starting 2002-03.

“It will be different and it’s an exciting challenge. Once all the appointments are made, I am looking forward to contributing in a bid to take Mumbai cricket forward,” Kulkarni told  Sportstar on Wednesday.

Sanjay Patil and Ravi Thakkar, the left-arm spin duo, have returned to the selection committee after a break, while Kiran Powar has been appointed a senior selector for the first time. Jeetendra Thackeray is the only survivor from the last season’s panel.

The MCA is expected to announce Amol Muzumdar’s successor as the head coach. Seven candidates, including former coaches Sameer Dighe and Vinayak Samant, have applied for the post.

The selection committees
Men
Senior and Under-23: Raju Kulkarni (Chairman), Sanjay Patil, Ravi Thakkar, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar.
Under-19: Mandar Phadke, Bhavin Thakkar, Jayprakash Jadhav, Vikrant Yeligatti, Piyush Soneji.
Under-16: Deepak Jadhav (Chairman), Umesh Gotkhindikar, Prashant Sawant, Girish Patki, Amol Bhalekar.
Under-14: Ravi Kulkarni (Chairman), Bravish Shetty, Rohan Raje, Onkar Khanvilkar, Azim Khan.
Women
Senior: Laya Francis (Chairperson), Seema Pujare, Shraddha Chavan, Kalpana Cardoso, Sheetal Sakru.
Under-19: Sunita Singh (Chairperson), Sangeeta Kamat, Nirmala Sahi, Kalpana Murkar, Aparna Chavan.
Under-15: Manish More (Chairman), Ashish Mahadeshwar, Swati Patil, Nancy Daruwala, Nilima Patil.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 review: From Saurashtra discovering new heroes to Bengal’s so-near-yet-so-far moment

Jadeja targets ‘match fitness’ in Ranji Trophy just in time for Border-Gavaskar series

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Slide shows

Reliving Samit Gohel's record-breaking 359

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Eight of the best performers from the Ranji Trophy

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us