Ranji Trophy 2022: Jharkhand records third-highest match aggregate by a team in first-class history

Jharkhand recorded the third-highest match aggregate by a team in first-class history during its Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal against Nagaland in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Jharkhand crushed the plate-group winner at the Eden Gardens after it registered 880 runs in its first-innings - the fourth-highest in Ranji Trophy history. The marathon innings was led by 17-year-old wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra, who smashed 266 off 269 balls to become the youngest batter to register a 250-plus score in first-class cricket.

Ranji Trophy 2022 HIGHLIGHTS, pre-quarterfinal day 5: Jharkhand qualifies for quarterfinals after Nagaland hammering

After bowling out Nagaland for a below-par 289, Jharkhand, which had a 591-run lead, did not enforce the follow-on on day four and went on to post a hefty 417 for six on the final day to accumulate a 1008-run lead. The teams eventually shook hands before Nagaland's second essay.

READ: Jharkhand records fourth-highest Ranji Trophy team total against Nagaland

Jharkhand's combined total of 1297/6 thus became the third-highest match aggregate by a team in first-class history and the largest in the Ranji Trophy since 1990/91.

Highest match aggregates by a team in first-class cricket

1365 - Bombay vs Maharashtra, Poona (now Pune, 1948/49)

1301 - Bombay vs Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Bombay (1990/91)

1297* - Jharkhand vs Nagaland, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (2022)

1235 - New South Wales vs South Australia, Sydney (1925/26)

Stat inputs - Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians and Cricket Archive