Cricket Domestic Domestic Ranji Trophy 2022: Jharkhand records third-highest match aggregate by a team in first-class history Jharkhand crushed Nagaland by racking up 880 runs in its first-innings - the fourth-highest in Ranji Trophy history - and backed it up with a 417/6d on the final day. Team Sportstar 16 March, 2022 14:14 IST Kumar Kushagra registered scores of 266 and 89 in two innings as Jharkhand racked up the third-highest match aggregate by a team in first-class cricket. - PTI Team Sportstar 16 March, 2022 14:14 IST Jharkhand recorded the third-highest match aggregate by a team in first-class history during its Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal against Nagaland in Kolkata on Wednesday.Jharkhand crushed the plate-group winner at the Eden Gardens after it registered 880 runs in its first-innings - the fourth-highest in Ranji Trophy history. The marathon innings was led by 17-year-old wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra, who smashed 266 off 269 balls to become the youngest batter to register a 250-plus score in first-class cricket. Ranji Trophy 2022 HIGHLIGHTS, pre-quarterfinal day 5: Jharkhand qualifies for quarterfinals after Nagaland hammering After bowling out Nagaland for a below-par 289, Jharkhand, which had a 591-run lead, did not enforce the follow-on on day four and went on to post a hefty 417 for six on the final day to accumulate a 1008-run lead. The teams eventually shook hands before Nagaland's second essay.READ: Jharkhand records fourth-highest Ranji Trophy team total against Nagaland Jharkhand's combined total of 1297/6 thus became the third-highest match aggregate by a team in first-class history and the largest in the Ranji Trophy since 1990/91.Highest match aggregates by a team in first-class cricket1365 - Bombay vs Maharashtra, Poona (now Pune, 1948/49)1301 - Bombay vs Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Bombay (1990/91)1297* - Jharkhand vs Nagaland, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (2022)1235 - New South Wales vs South Australia, Sydney (1925/26)Stat inputs - Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians and Cricket Archive