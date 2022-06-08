Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals, Day 3 LIVE Score Updates: Shubham Sharma departs for 102, Karnataka 114 all out

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals in Bengaluru.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh | Positive start to the day for Punjab. Siddarth Kaul cleans up centurion Shubham Sharma in the first over of the day for his overnight score of 102. MP 243/3 in 99.5 overs.

Bengal vs Jharkhand | Dhruva tweets: A sunny morning welcomes day three at the Just Cricket Academy. Manoj Tiwary will be gunning for his hundred before Bengal decides to declare. Meanwhile, Saurabh Tiwary is back on the field after sitting out the whole of day two.

Bright morning here at the Alur cricket grounds. Karnataka's first boundary was met with huge cheers from a small group of fans who have climbed up the walls behind the mid-wicket fence. #RanjiTrophy @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/ktICQc54Wg — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) June 8, 2022

Karnataka vs UP | Ronit More departs for a golden duck. Yash Dayal got this to angle away from the right-handed batter and 'keeper Dhruv Jurel dives to his right to take an excellent catch. Karnataka 105/9 in 34.4 overs.

STUMPS, DAY 2

1. Bengal 577 for 5 in 178 overs (Tiwary 54*, Shahbaz 7*) vs Jharkhand.

2. Madhya Pradesh 238 for 2 in 99 overs (Shubham 102*, Patidar 20*) vs Punjab. MP leads by 19 runs.

3. Uttarakhand 39 for 2 in 11 overs (Kamal 27*, Chandela 8*) vs Mumbai. Uttarakhand trails by 608 runs.

4. Karnataka 100 for 8 in 34 overs (Sharath 10*) vs Uttar Pradesh. Karnataka leads by 198 runs.

Bengal would be in no mood to declare soon as it walks into Day 3 with 577 for five on the board and Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmed at the crease.

Meanwhile, Shubham Sharma (batting on 102) and Himanshu Mantri executed Madhya Pradesh’s plan to perfection and guided their team to seize a lead against Punjab on the second day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. Two down, MP's Rajat Patidar and Shubham will plan to build on the slender lead of 19 on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand finds itself in a tight spot after Sudev Parkar's record-breaking double century on debut. Trailing by 608 runs, it is already two men down.

Karnataka lost wickets in a heap to slip to 100 for 8. Uttar Pradesh, clearly the happier side of the two, sauntered out at Stumps on Day 2 knowing they'll likely have to chase only a little over 200 to win.

