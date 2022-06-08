Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket

India's veteran batter Mithali Raj, 39, announced retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mithali said, "I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright."

She added, "Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket. Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour."

Mithali made her debut in 2002 and is regarded as the greatest Indian female batter. She captained the side to two 50-over World Cup finals and has 7805 runs in 232 matches.

She also has 2364 runs in 89 T20Is, while featuring in 12 Tests.

