Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Highest wicket-takers after semifinal

Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Highest wicket-takers list going into the final between Bengal and Saurashtra.

Team Sportstar
12 February, 2023 15:16 IST
Kerala Bowler Jalaj Saxena in action during Ranji Trophy between Gujarat and Kerala.

Kerala Bowler Jalaj Saxena in action during Ranji Trophy between Gujarat and Kerala. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

Bengal and Saurashtra secured their spots in the Ranji Trophy final on February 16 following convincing wins over Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka respectively.

Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Leading run-getters after semifinal

Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena continues on top of the highest wicket-takers list despite his side not making it into the knockouts. The right-arm off-break bowler picked 50 wickets in 13 innings, including five five-wicket hauls.

Shams Mulani from Mumbai is also on the list, picking 46 scalps in seven matches. Shahbaz Nadeem, who has played two Test matches for India, too finds a place on the list.

Saurashtra’s Dharmendrasinh Jadeja with 41 wickets is the only bowler on the list with a realistic chance of overtaking Saxena for the top spot in the list.

Here is the list of highest wicket takers in the season so far:

