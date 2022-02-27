Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 4 live score: Goa needs 232 to beat Mumbai; Saurashtra beats Odisha by an innings and 131 runs

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the fourth day of the second round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar: There's the declaration at 395/9, 26 overs into the day. That leaves Goa an enticing target of 232 runs off a minimum of 62 overs. Mumbai have only one aim, to wrap up the innings. Will Goa take the bait and go for the kill?

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar: Oh, did i jinx it? Kotian misses the landmark by 2 runs, caught in the slips off left-arm spinner Amulya Pandrekar. He may have missed the hundred but he has done the job. 98 off 163 (8x4, 1x6). Mumbai bat on

Tanush Kotian is dismissed after scoring 98. - AMOL KARHADKAR

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar: A cover drive and a pull in the same over off Amit Yadav takes Tanush Kotian to 95. Since then, he has expectedly been jittery, moving to 98. With the lead having crossed 220, don't be surprised if the declaration is timed with the century celebration

TN vs Chhatisgarh | S. Dipak Ragav: Sai Kishore has looked good so far in this spell. He has beaten the bat quite often. Turn and bounce, has been able to find the right length. Bit unlucky not to get a wicket so far. Chhatisgarh 27/1. It is lunch on the final day here at Guwahati. Chhattisgarh 35/1 in 13 overs in the second innings after being forced to follow on.

Karnataka vs J&K |K Gowtham strikes again. Ian Dev Singh's falls for 110. J&K 294/6, Karnataka four wickets away from an outright win.

Railways vs Pondicherry | Lalith Kalidas: Yuvraj Singh with the breakthrough for Railways. Neyan slashes a wide delivery straight to point. PDY 54/1, change in its order as S Karthik comes in at 3.

Karnataka vs J&K | K. Gowtham gets the breakthrough as Abdul Samad falls for 70 off 78 balls. J&K 276/5

TN vs Chhatisgarh | S. Dipak Ragav: Chhattisgarh has finally been bowled out. Aparajith took the last two wickets. TN has a lead of 166 runs and has enforced the follow-on. But skipper Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Veer Pratap Singh's 83-run stand has ensured Chhattisgarh will walk away with one point.

Andhra vs Services | M. R. Praveen Chandran: Andhra opening batters have negotiated the opening hour well. Gnaneshwar, after three failures, is closing on his fifty. He is on 47 and Girinath on 20 . Andhra 71/0. It leads Services by 117 runs.

Gujarat vs Kerala | P. K. Ajith Kumar: Gujarat has done well in the opening 45 minutes of the final day here in Rajkot. It has extended its lead to 110 without losing any more wickets. Umang Kumar (34 not out) and Karan Patel (49 not out) could take credit for this spirited fightback of Gujarat, which is now 161 for five, after resuming at 128 for five. Their partnership is worth 77 now, and Kerala should be worried.

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar: 10 overs into the day's play, a Mumbai reserve runs in with a message, oops water. With Mumbai having added 19 runs, the lead is now 177 with 80 overs remaining in the game. Remember, it's a must-win for both the teams to keep their KO chances alive. 341/8

TN vs Chhatisgarh | S. Dipak Ragav: WICKET!!!... Aparajith finally strikes.. removes Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who is out lbw. He goes for a sweep and misses it. 291/9. He has all but saved the match for his side.

Bengal vs Hyderabad | Y. B. Sarangi: Drinks break in the morning session: Two young men Tilak Varma (31) and Prateek Reddy (18) are trying to steady the boat after Hyderabad lost Himalay Agarwal who was bowled off the first ball of the day off Akash Deep. Akash, who had removed Akshath Reddy in the last delivery overnight, could not achieve his hat-trick but bowled with a lot of fire in cool and seaming conditions. Hyderabad 55/4 in 27 overs.

TN vs Chhatisgarh | S. Dipak Ragav: Chhattisgarh doing it nicely. They are 288/5. 182 behind. The lack of bounce means batters are able to play on the front foot with ease. Chhattisgarh gets to the Drinks break safely. At 291/8. 83-run stand for the 9th wicket. Bhatia looking good on 170.

Karnataka vs J&K | Abdul Samad has lit up the IIT Chemplast ground with his powerhitting. Races to his fifty with a six off Shreyas Gopal. He has struck five maximums and three fours. Ian Chauhan is nearing his hundred. J&K need another 272 for what can be best described as a historic win.

Saurashtra vs Goa | Odisha are currently five down for 136, still trailing Saurashtra's massive first-innings score of 501 by 200 runs. Rajesh Dhuper and Abhishek Raut are at the crease.

Railways vs Pondicherry | Lalith Kalidas: Interesting to note that Railways has opted the left-arm spin of Akash Pandey from one end to complement seamer Mishra. On a hard deck in the first innings, Yuvraj Singh had done enough with the new ball to trouble a shaky Aravind in his first spell. As we speak, Pandey fires in a quicker one that thuds Aravind's pads but misses leg.

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar: Welcome to Day 4. 1st over: Shams Mulani taps Shubham Ranjane on the on-side for a single to complete his 50. 2nd over: Lakshay Garg, with the shiny ball, manages a nick off Mulani's edge to Amogh Desai at second slip. 324/8. Lead of 160. Every Goa huddle ends with a player chanting "Three, Two, One" before the others join in chorus "Goa". In the last 10 minutes, we have heard "three, two, one... Goa" twice, before the start of play and after Mulani's wicket. Kotian & Avasthi in for Mumbai.

Karnataka vs J&K | After an inspiring riposte on day 3, following an initial meltdown, J&K batters Abdul Samad and Ian Chauhan are now trying to put the Karnataka bowlers under pressure. Samad has raced to 41 off just 43 balls with three fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Chauhan is nearing his 100. J&K 219/4.

Railways vs Pondicherry | Lalith Kalidas: Update: Railways has declared at 525/9 with a 183-run lead. Pondicherry to begin its second innings in an early 9:15am start, with a min. of 90 overs in the day. Pondicherry openers Neyan Kangayan and Aravind K walk out to the middle. Amit Mishra takes the new ball for Railways.

Pondicherry players limbering up ahead of the start of the final day's play against Railways. - LALITH KALIDAS

TN vs Chhatisgarh | S. Dipak Ragav: Harpreet Bhatia gets to his 150 with a single to covers. Sandeep Warrier has 5 balls to Veer Pratap now. The leader of the attack needs to deliver. He has been erratic and given easy boundaries.

Railways vs Pondicherry | Lalith Kalidas: Good morning from Guru Nanak college. We enter the final day with Railways sitting pretty on a 183-run first innings lead (3 points in the bag atm). Focus will be on its seam trio - Amit, Yuvraj and Rahul - as Pondicherry braces for a tough day out in the field.

Action will resume 15 minutes early on the final day to ensure all 90 overs can be bowled. - LALITH KALIDAS

TN vs Chhatisgarh | S. Dipak Ragav: Good morning from Guwahati. We may have the first on-time start of this encounter between TN and Chhatisgarh on the final day. No overnight rains. TN needs 2 wickets to take the first innings lead and then press ahead for a big win. Chhattisgarh is almost 220 runs behind.

The Tamil Nadu vs Chhatisgarh match got underway at 8:45 am with weather staying clear for the first time in four days. - S. DIPAK RAGAV

RESULTS Madhya Pradesh Won by an innings and 301 Runs vs Assam

The fourth day of the second round of India's premier red-ball competition begins today.

All 38 teams will be in action, including defending champion Saurashtra, which squares off against Odisha in Ahmedabad. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will once again be in action. They will be keen on extending their form from last game.

In another clash, Tamil Nadu, the Vijay Hazare Trophy runner-up, will play Chhattisgarh in Guwahati.