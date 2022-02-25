Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 2 Live Score: TN crosses 400 vs Chhattisgarh; Goa takes first-innings lead vs Mumbai

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the second day of the second round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.

Lunch Break Updates Baroda 178-3 vs Chandigarh 168 Delhi 110-4 vs Jharkhand 251 Tamil Nadu 417-6 vs Chhattisgarh Manipur 197 vs Mizoram 79-4 Nagaland 104-1 vs Arunachal Pradesh 216 Bihar 315-4 vs Sikkim Bengal 242 vs Hyderabad 84-7

Bengal vs Hyderabad | Y. B. Sarangi: At lunch, Hyderabad was at 84/7 in 41 overs. Ishan Porel had Tanmay Agarwal caught in the slips for 29 and Sayan Shekhar Mandal bowled Mickil Jaiswal cheaply. Ravi Teja (13) and Tanay Thyagarajan (12) were at the crease. Mukesh 4/19

Andhra vs Services | M.R. Praveen Chandran: Pulkit Narang gets the breakthrough as he had the well set Karan caught in the slips by Lohchab for 96. Karan misses a deserved hundred. The fourth wicket pair added 218 runs. Ricky Bhui still going strong on 148. Andhra 343/4

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh | S. Dipak Ragav: Two nice sweep shots from Sai Kishore, to square leg and another to fine leg, against the two left-arm spinners takes TN past 400.

Here are our correspondents Amol Karhadkar and Ayan Acharya recapping the Ranji Trophy Round 1 contests, what they are looking forward to in Round 2, the Wriddhiman Saha saga and India's form heading into the 50-over Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

Saurashtra vs Odisha | Odisha break the 141-run partnership between Jani and Vasavada, with the latter falling to Subhransu Senapati for 61. Jani going strong on 152. Saurashtra 371/5.

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar: Mulani ends Amogh Desai's vigil. Immediately Rahane shouts to the bench: "Mohit ko jaldi bhej." Avasthi had taken a breather after bowling 2 spells. Tare: "dono naye hai, daalna padega." Mumbai going for the kill. Onus on "Ekya" Kerkar for Goa. 157/5. Darshan Misal's cover drive off Avasthi followed by Kerkar's single off Mulani with a sweep draws a round of applause from the Goa bench. The scores are level.

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh | S. Dipak Ragav: WICKET !!! Shahrukh was bowled by left-arm spinner Sumit Ruikar. He went for a sweep and looked like it deflected off him onto the stumps. TN 391/5 WICKET AGAIN !!! Jagadeesan out for a duck. Huge mix up with Aparajith. He drives to covers and sets off for a run. Apar sends him back. Jaggi livid with the call. TN 391/6

Railways vs Pondicherry | Lalith Kalidas: Pondicherry is bowled out for 342. Fabid falls for 32 as Shivam Chaudhary picks the last wicket. Onto the Railways batters now with 69 overs remaining in the day's play.

Karnataka vs J&K | S. Dinakar: Karnataka was bowled out for 302, with Karun Nair making 175. Jammu & Kashmir off-spinner Parvez Rasool scalped four. J & K was 12 without loss after 90 minutes of play on day two.

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh | S. Dipak Ragav: One hour into the session, runs coming thick and fast for TN. Both Shahrukh and Aparajith finding boundaries with ease. TN up to 385/4 in 100 overs. 77 runs in 14 overs so far today. TN going at 3.85 RPO.

Railways vs Pondicherry | Lalith Kalidas: At Drinks, PDY stands at 319/9 in 104 overs. Fabid still around on 28*. Bhati was the last man to go with Yuvraj picking his third wicket. Frustrating little passage of play for Railways. Fabid and Sidak have quietly added 16 runs for the last wicket. To add to its woes, Sidak was dropped at point off Rahul Sharma's bowling.

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar: Snehal Kauthankar welcomes Shams Mulani into the attack with a straight six. Meanwhile, Sachin Yadav, who had taken off his shin pads after dropping Desai at first slip off Dhawal, is back with the protective gear at silly point off the spinner.

Karnataka vs J&K | Parvez Rasool takes 4 for 80 as Karnataka folds for 302. Karun Nair top-scores with 175 off 311; he was out lbw off Rasool.

Andhra vs Services | M.R. Praveen Chandran: Overnight Andhra batters Ricky Bhui and Karan Shinde have negotiated the opening 45 minutes without any trouble. Three hundred up for Andhra (308/3) Ricky Bhui batting on 121 while Karan is batting on 88.

Gujarat vs Kerala | P.K. Ajith Kumar: It has been an eventful 45 minutes of play in Rajkot. Gujarat has lost three wickets, there has been a dropped catch of the inning’s highest scorer, and there have been some fine strokes too. The morning has also seen M.D. Nidheesh, the hard-working, accurate Kerala seamer, take a five-wicket haul. The other two wickets have been claimed by Basil Thampi, who has been expensive, but it was off his bowling that wicketkeeper Vishnu Vinod dropped Het Patel, while on 155. Gujarat's keeper now is on 170 and his team on 373 for nine, after resuming at 334 for six.

Bengal vs Hyderabad | Y. B. Sarangi: Hyderabad was in trouble after the opening hour's play on day two. Hyderabad lost three wickets to be at 45/5 after 21 overs. Bengal bowlers utilised the conditions well to stall Hyderabad's progress. Mukesh Kumar picked four wickets and Akash Deep got one. Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal held one end with a lot of determination.

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh | S. Dipak Ragav: Similar session timings like yesterday. 10-11.30 a.m. , 12.120-2.40 p.m., 3.00-5.00 p.m.

Mumbai vs Goa | Amol Karhadkar: The most notable action so far on Day 2 at Motera: change of ball six deliveries into the day (34 ovs into the innings). Hopefully there'll be lesser stoppages for the rest of the day. As action resumes, Dhawal does a Dhawal. Draws Amogh Desai forward into a drive, gets an edge, only to see a regulation catch being dropped at first slip.

Railways vs Pondicherry | Lalith Kalidas: Paras Dogra falls off the fifth ball of the day. He nicks one off the length straight to keeper Upendra Yadav. Massive jolt for Pondicherry first-up. Fabid Ahmed, who retired hurt on 16 yesterday, walks back in. Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh's on a roll as Railways are wrapping up the lower-order quickly. Sagar Udeshi and Sagar Trivedi perish in the same over. PDY 289/8 in 91 overs.

Mumbai vs Goa | Amogh Desai and Snehal Kauthankar will aim to take the first-innings lead as early as possible. Despite losing a couple of wickets, Goa has been aggressive with the bat. Desai is batting on 51, while skipper Kauthankar is on 16 off 25. Goa trails Mumbai's first-innings score by 49 runs.

Karnataka vs J&K | S. Dinakar: Returning to a city where he conjured a Test match triple hundred, Karun took flight at the quaint IIT-Chemplast ground. He was unbeaten on a compelling 152 (267b, 21x4, 1x6) as Karnataka ended a combative first day of this Ranji contest at 268 for eight.

Bengal vs Hyderabad | Y. B. Sarangi: Rookie wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel hit his second successive half-century to help Bengal post a respectable total in its first innings on the opening day of its Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Hyderabad at the Barabati Stadium here on Thursday. Thanks to the 19-year-old’s breezy knock (73, 62b, 10x4), Bengal, inserted in, recovered from a precarious 116 for six to score 242.

In reply, Hyderabad, which restricted Bengal with the assistance of left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan’s five-for, was at 15 for two at stumps.

ICYMI | Here's how Day 1 of R2 panned out - UPDATES

Saurashtra vs Odisha | Chirag Jani and Arpit Vasavada will look to pile further misery on the Odisha bowlers. Jani is on 125 and Vasavada on 51. Saurashtra are 325/4 and will look to get at least a 100 more before they even start thinking of a declaration.

Railways vs Pondicherry | Lalith Kalidas: Good morning from Guru Nanak College ground. Day 2 will begin with Pondy at 284/5 - hopes pinned on Dogra who stands on 107*. Railways has its task cut out in the first hour. With another 80-100 on board, it will have a hard climb in its first innings.

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh | S. Dipak Ragav: There has been some rain overnight and the ground staff are hard at work since morning trying to get the ground. Could be a delayed start here at Guwahati...

Stumps Day 1 Delhi 28/1 vs Jharkhand Nagaland 104/1 vs Arunachal Pradesh Manipur 197 all out vs Mizoram 79-4 Baroda 80/1 vs Chandigarh 168 all out Bengal 242 vs Hyderabad 15-2 (Report) Bihar 315-4 vs Sikkim Himachal Pradesh 304-6 vs Tripura Tamil Nadu 308-4 vs Chhattisgarh Uttarakhand 228-5 vs Rajasthan Pondicherry 284-5 vs Railways (Report) Saurashtra 325/4 vs Odisha Mumbai 163 vs Goa 114-2 (Report) Andhra 277-3 vs Services (Report) Punjab 368-5 vs Haryana Vidarbha 270-3 vs Maharashtra UP 10-0 vs Assam 265 all out Karnataka 268-8 vs J&K (Report) Gujarat 334/6 vs Kerala (Report)

The second day of the second round of India's premier red-ball competition begins today.

All 38 teams will be in action, including defending champion Saurashtra, which squares off against Odisha in Ahmedabad. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will once again be in action. They will be keen on extending their form from last game.

In another clash, Tamil Nadu, the Vijay Hazare Trophy runner-up, will play Chhattisgarh in Guwahati (Preview).