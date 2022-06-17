Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Semifinals, Day 4: Rain affected MP vs Bengal match resumes; Mumbai aims for masive lead vs UP

Welcome to SportStar's live blog of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy semifinals in Bengaluru.

RANJI TROPHY COMMENTARY:

Bengal vs MP | update from Ayan: While most of the ground is unaffected by rain, a few damp spots square of the wicket on the off side have pushed the start of play to 9:45 am. The 15 min delay will be made up in the last session. Hence, stumps pushed to 5:15.

Update: There will be an inspection at 9:15 am. #SF1 #RanjiTrophy #MPvsBEN @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/E4hKNkobmU — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) June 17, 2022

Good morning! It's Day 4 of the #MPvBEN. We could be in for a slight delay after overnight rain in Alur. The sun is starting to peep out though @sportstarweb#RanjiTrophy #SF1 pic.twitter.com/U6d9sHTGv0 — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) June 17, 2022

Stumps, Day 3 SCORES Mumbai vs UP: Mumbai 133/1 in 42 overs (Jaiswal 35*, Jaffer 32*) - leads by 346 runs Bengal vs MP: MP 163/2 in 63 overs (Patidar 63*, Shrivastava 34*) - leads by 231 runs

As the morning session resumes on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2021-2022 semifinals, Madhya Pradesh will aim to build its second-innings lead with Rajat Patidar and Aditya Shrivastava at the crease. MP is currently ahead by 231 runs, although we might have a slight hold-up in play with overnight rains.

Meanwhile, in the second semifinal, Mumbai has extended its lead to 346-runs and will aim to get as much batting as possible as its tag to the finals is almost sealed.

Playing XIs

TOSS: Bengal vs MP: Madhya Pradesh wins the Toss, opts to bat. Playing XIs Bengal - Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abhishek Raman, Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Abhishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar Madhya Pradesh - Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gourav Yadav TOSS: Mumbai vs UP: Uttar Pradesh wins the Toss, opts to field. Playing XIs Mumbai - Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi UP - Karan Sharma (c), Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal

RANJI TROPHY SEMIFINALS - SCHEDULE, VENUE, TIMINGS, WHERE TO WATCH