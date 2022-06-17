Domestic

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Semifinals, Day 4: Rain affected MP vs Bengal match resumes; Mumbai aims for masive lead vs UP

Ranji Trophy 2022 knockouts: Live updates and commentary from Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy Semifinals.

Last Updated: 17 June, 2022 09:50 IST

Madhya Pradesh’s Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy semifinal match against Bengal at KSCA Alur ground on June 16, 2022.   -  The Hindu

Welcome to SportStar's live blog of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy semifinals in Bengaluru.

RANJI TROPHY COMMENTARY:

Bengal vs MP | update from Ayan: While most of the ground is unaffected by rain, a few damp spots square of the wicket on the off side have pushed the start of play to 9:45 am. The 15 min delay will be made up in the last session. Hence, stumps pushed to 5:15.

 

 

Stumps, Day 3 SCORES

Mumbai vs UP: Mumbai 133/1 in 42 overs (Jaiswal 35*, Jaffer 32*) - leads by 346 runs

Bengal vs MP: MP 163/2 in 63 overs (Patidar 63*, Shrivastava 34*) - leads by 231 runs

 

As the morning session resumes on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2021-2022 semifinals, Madhya Pradesh will aim to build its second-innings lead with Rajat Patidar and Aditya Shrivastava at the crease. MP is currently ahead by 231 runs, although we might have a slight hold-up in play with overnight rains.

Meanwhile, in the second semifinal, Mumbai has extended its lead to 346-runs and will aim to get as much batting as possible as its tag to the finals is almost sealed.

Playing XIs

TOSS: Bengal vs MP: Madhya Pradesh wins the Toss, opts to bat.

Playing XIs

Bengal - Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abhishek Raman, Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Abhishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar

Madhya Pradesh - Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gourav Yadav

TOSS: Mumbai vs UP: Uttar Pradesh wins the Toss, opts to field.

Playing XIs

Mumbai - Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi

UP - Karan Sharma (c), Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal

 

RANJI TROPHY SEMIFINALS - SCHEDULE, VENUE, TIMINGS, WHERE TO WATCH

No.MatchVenueDatesTimingReportersTelecast/Streaming
Semifinal 1Bengal vs Madhya PradeshKSCA Cricket Ground, AlurJune 14-189:30AMAyan AcharyaDisney+ Hotstar, Star Sports network
Semifinal 2Mumbai vs Uttar PradeshJust Cricket Academy, BengaluruJune 14-189:30AMAmol KarhadkarDisney+ Hotstar
