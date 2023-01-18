Ranji Trophy Day 2 Live Score Updates: Tamil Nadu 540 all out vs Assam; Delhi batters frustrate Mumbai

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Day 2 coverage of Ranji Trophy Round 6 matches. This is Dhruva Prasad and Abhishek Saini getting you the latest updates.

DELHI 148/4 VS MUMBAI 293

Himmat Singh and Vaibhav Rawal have put up a gritty 60-run stand to frustrate Mumbai and trim the deficit to 145 runs. Still a lot of work to be done on a tricky surface but Delhi looking comfortable for now.

UTTARAKHAND 199 ALL OUT VS BARODA 86

Uttarakhand takes a 113-run first innings lead with Swapnil Singh top scoring with 63. Rathva is the pick of the bowlers for Baroda with four for 19. Now it is up to its batters to put up a better fight in the second innings.

TAMIL NADU 540 ALL OUT VS ASSAM

The host is finally dismissed for a mammoth 540 in 132.3 overs as Riyan Parag gets Trilok Nag for 14. Riyan ends with figures of four for 101. Tamil Nadu loses its last six wickets for 41 runs.

UTTAR PRADESH 93/3 VS ODISHA 226

Captain Karan Sharma is clean bowled by Suryakant Pradhan for just 7 and Uttar Pradesh is three down now and in a spot of bother. Pradhan scalps all three. Rinku Singh joins Priyam Garg with UP still trailing by 133 runs.

TAMIL NADU 511/8 VS ASSAM

Vijay Shankar finally goes for 112 off 187 as Sarupam Purkayastha strikes. Tamil Nadu has now lost four wickets for just 12 runs against Assam.

Vijay Shankar cuts Sarupam Purkayastha to backward point and is dimissed for 112. his highest FC score. 511/8 @sportstarweb — S Dipak Ragav (@dipakragav) January 18, 2023

KARNATAKA 2/1 VS KERALA 342

Dream start for Vysakh Chandran, who cleans up R. Samarth for 2. Karnataka 2/1, trails by 340 runs.

Kerala offspinner Vaisakh Chandran on his T20 debut v Karnataka: Dismissed opener Mayank Agarwal for a golden duck in the first over of the innings.



Vaisakh in his first FC match v Karnataka: Dismisses opener R Samarth for a duck in the first over of the innings. #RanjiTrophy — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) January 18, 2023

UTTAR PRADESH 79/2 VS ODISHA 226

Dhruv Jurel falls after Lunch for 44 as he is trapped in front by Suryakant Pradhan. Uttar Pradesh trails by 147 runs with eight wickets in hand. Captain Karan Sharma now joins Priyam Garg at the crease.

BACK AFTER LUNCH FOR SESSION 2 ON DAY 2

Second session begins. Ashwin Hebbar and Nithish Kumar are back at the centre for Andhra. Saurashtra would hope the break will offer them some chance in the next 30 minutes. @sportstarweb#RanjiTrophypic.twitter.com/5Ud5KMPVKp — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) January 18, 2023

TAMIL NADU 505/7 VS ASSAM - LUNCH

Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Vijay Shankar picked off from where they left it on day one as both of them slammed their third tons of the season.

After getting to his hundred, Pradosh had fun out in the middle with few upper cuts and flicks as he calmly got to his 150 before he was bowled, with the ball from Riyan Parag scooting low.

Vijay Shankar at the other end held himself back for large parts of the session happy to just pick the singles as he made it a hat-trick of centuries this year. He hit the match’s only six of the day when he pulled Akash Sengupta over midwicket for a six.

Just 20 minutes before lunch, there was something to cheer for Assam as Parag dismissed Pradosh and then Shahrukh, trapped leg before, off successive deliveries. Left-arm spinner Siddharth Sarmah then had skipper R. Sai Kishore caught going for a sweep. TN finish on 505 for seven. Ajith Ram is there to give company to Vijay Shankar and the duo had a crucial 53-run stand in the last match against Maharashtra. Ajith can hold his own and on a pitch that is easy for batting, he can be handy. TN will look to get as much as possible and quickly before going for the kill with the ball.

There is some spin and the odd ball is keeping low but it also requires the spinners to hit the right areas to get the purchase.

-S. Dipak Ragav

VIDARBHA 74 & 46/2 vs GUJARAT 256 - LUNCH

Gujarat is drivers seat at Lunch on Day 2. It took a first innings lead of 182 runs. The bowler then fired with two wickets including captain Faiz Fazal. Vidarbha 46/2, still trails by 136 runs.

JHARKHAND 57/1 PONDICHERRY 231 - LUNCH

Jharkhand ends the session on 57/1 after bowling out Pondicherry for 231. Trails by 174 runs now.

KERALA 342 ALL OUT VS KARNATAKA - LUNCH

The Kerala tail wagged this morning. Jalaj hit the first 50 of the season but couldn’t convert it into a big score. Koushik breached his defence to take a fifer. Sijomon nudged and edged his way to 24 before Gowtham yorked him. Vysakh Chandran and Nidheesh tode their luck to add 25 runs for last wicket. Mayanak opted for extended session to bowl out Kerala. Koushik gets the last wicket, has Nidheesh caught behind for 12. Kerala all out for 342.

-M.R. Praveen Chandran

ANDHRA 334/6 VS SAURASHTRA - LUNCH

Andhra added 78 runs in the session for the loss of just one wicket to end the session at 334/6. It’s been a frustrating session for Saurashtra, tells Lalith Kalidas from Rajkot. Ashwin Hebbar batting on 53 runs.

DELHI 110/4 VS MUMBAI 293 - LUNCH

Delhi ends the first session at 110/4. It’ll be happy with the run rate but the loss of four wickets has hampered the innings. Himmat Singh and Vaibhav Rawal have halted the slide for now, but a long road still to cover. For Mumbai, Avasthi and Deshpande picked two wickets each.

But his stay has ended . Is out caught at short fine going for a sweep. Siddharth Sharmag gets his 3rd. 500/7 — S Dipak Ragav (@dipakragav) January 18, 2023

Another century for Vijay Shankar

Tamil Nadu 499/4 as Vijay Shankar gets to another Ranji Trophy century. Pradosh Ranjan Paul is past 150 runs on the other end.

Punjab’s Nehal Wadhera hits 200

Punjab has breached the 400-run mark courtesy Nehal Wadhera’s double ton. 20 fours and one six on his way to the milestone. Able support offered to him by the team’s tail.

Nehal Wadhera’s wagon wheel | Photo Credit: BCCI

Delhi 89/4 vs Mumbai

Tushar Deshpande strikes again! Hrithik Shokeen’s valiant 45-run innings comes to an end. The deficit is now 204 runs with Vaibhav Rawal and Himmat Singh in the middle.

Uttarakhand 154/6 vs Baroda

After falling to 76/5, Swapnil Singh and Akhil Rawat have ensured that their side puts up a significant lead against Baroda. They struck 72 runs together before Rawat was dismissed. The advantage at 68 runs for Uttarakhand.

Hyderabad loses early wicket vs Maharashtra

Captain Tanmay Agarwal falls for just 3 runs. Not the start the team would have wanted. Total at 17/1 with Rohit Rayudu and Rahul Radesh at the crease.

Delhi 78/3 vs Mumbai

Tushar Deshpande gets the big wicket of Nitish Rana. He departs for just 11 runs. The home team still 215 runs away from parity.

Tamil Nadu 468/4 vs Assam

The partnership between Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Vijay Shankar nearing 250 runs.

Drinks break. TN 457/4. Vijay Shankar batting on 85. He just hit the first six of the match pulling Akash Sengupta over midwicket. @sportstarweb — S Dipak Ragav (@dipakragav) January 18, 2023

Andhra loses sixth wicket

And Lalith Mohan perishes right after the break (I've done it again 😬). Chirag Jani finds the breakthrough as Lalith nicks one down leg to wicketkeeper Harvik Desai. Andhra 305/6 in 107 overs. @sportstarweb#RanjiTrophypic.twitter.com/dReNtA12RR — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) January 18, 2023

Bengal 389/9 vs Haryana

The centurion Anustup Majumdar fell for 145 today. A quickfire 22 off 18 deliveries by Akash Deep along with Pradipta Pramanik’s 37 offered rearguard. Will Bengal be able to cross 400?

Punjab 372/8 vs Madhya Pradesh

Punjab has lost three wickets in the morning session which has titled the scales even for the match. Nehal Wadhera, however, remains a thorn for Madhya Pradesh. He is unbeaten on 161 runs and Punjab will bank on him to post as many runs on the board as possible.

Maharashtra 385 all out vs Hyderabad

Kartikeya Kak tears apart the Maharashtra tail. He ends with figures of 7/91. Hyderabad picks five wickets for just 32 runs on Day 2. Kak got four of these.

Andhra 292/5 vs Saurashtra

Ashwin Hebbar (36) and Lalith Mohan (23) have built patiently on Day 2. The duo has now stood together for 43 runs. They continue with the approach Hyderabad took yesterday - waiting game.

JAMMU & KASHMIR 100/0 VS TRIPURA

Hundred-run opening stand between Abhinav Puri (53) and Shubham Khajuria (47) and Jammu and Kashmir is off to a strong start after hardly any play was possible on the first day.

KERALA 268/7 VS KARNATAKA

Shreyas Gopal gets the breakthrough as he induces an edge from Sachin Baby (141) and is snapped up by Manish Pandey at first slip. There is turn and bounce for Gopal. Captain Sijomon Joseph is the new batter.

RAJASTHAN 360 ALL OUT VS CHHATTISGARH

Rajasthan manages to eke out 30 runs for the loss of two wickets today as Suthar ends unbeaten on 64. A competitive total for Rajasthan, especially considering it was reeling at 89 for four. Wicketkeeper Joshi led the fightback with a 181-ball 123.

DELHI 31/2 VS MUMBAI

Mohit Avasthi knocks over a Delhi batter’s off stump for the second time today. Dhruv Shorey departs 19 off 27 balls and Nitish Rana joins Shokeen.

KERALA 261/6 VS KARNATAKA

The overnight Kerala batters Sachin Baby and Jalaj Saxena have easily negotiated the first half an hour. And they have scored runs at a fast clip. Kerala 261 for six. Baby batting on 140 and Jalaj on 44. The partnership is now worth 87 runs for seventh wicket.

UTTARAKHAND 88/5 VS BARODA

Uttarakhand, at 88 for five, takes the first-innings lead against Baroda, while it is not the kind of start it would have wanted. Aditya Tare fell today for 27 before Swapnil Singh and Anil Singh Rawat took Uttarakhand past Baroda’s score of 86 all out.

PONDICHERRY 231 ALL OUT VS JHARKHAND

Pondicherry just adds 14 runs to its overnight score and loses three wickets. Anukul Roy and Ashish Kumar pick three each while Paras Dogra and Arun Karthick score 68 apiece.

DELHI 10/1 VS MUMBAI, TRAILS BY 283 RUNS

Mohit Avasthi uproots debutant Vaibhav Sharma’s off stump as he gets the ball to shape in a bit. Mumbai draws first blood and Delhi is rocked early. Hrithik Shokeen joins Dhruv Shorey.

CENTURY FOR PRADOSH RANJAN PAUL!

Pradosh gets to his hundred after he ended day one on 99. Tamil Nadu 393/4 vs Assam. What a season Pradosh is having. Third century in this season, over 550 runs at an average in excess of 90. Take a bow young man!

Good morning from Chepauk. Day 2 of TN vs Assam..Pradosh has scored his third ton of the season. TN 402/4 @sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/5cdcMblyG3 — S Dipak Ragav (@dipakragav) January 18, 2023

ANDHRA 256/5 VS SAURASHTRA

Day 2 begins. Saurashtra takes the field as Andhra batters Ashwin Hebbar and Lalith Mohan walk to the centre. Unadkat starts the proceedings from the far end.@sportstarweb#RanjiTrophypic.twitter.com/AdP8KMhylA — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) January 18, 2023

DELHI 4/0 VS MUMBAI, TRAILS BY 289 RUNS

Dhruv Shorey and debutant Vaibhav Sharma opne the innings for Delhi. Tushar Deshpande starts off the proceedings with the ball. Short one to start with and then Shorey flicks one with flourishing wrists off the pads for a four through midwicket. A desperate LBW appeal off the last ball of the first over as Shorey defends on the frontfoot and gets an inside edge onto his pads. Mohit Avasthi operates from the other end.

BIG INNINGS ON THE CARDS FOR THE STALWART?

A chance to bat big for Cheteshwar Pujara. He fell on 25 on his #RanjiTrophy return last week in Hyderabad. Good day to turn things around.@sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/UbyIAFzLl2 — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) January 18, 2023

SARFARAZ KNOCKING/BREAKING THE SELECTION DOOR DOWN?

With yet another hundred in domestic First-Class cricket yesterday, Sarfaraz Khan continues to turn heads and demand a India call-up. When will it come? That’s a discussion for another day. For now, relive his splendid knock.

1️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ runs

1️⃣6️⃣ fours

4️⃣ sixes



Sarfaraz Khan smashed a splendid century on Day 1️⃣ against Delhi 🙌🏻 #RanjiTrophy | #DELvMUM | @mastercardindia



Relive his knock here 🎥https://t.co/ga2p3Q7Jjppic.twitter.com/oY2slmmXZb — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 17, 2023

EARLY RISER SHELDON AT IT AGAIN

Sheldon Jackson is the first man in to have a hit again on what's another biting cold morning for me.#RanjiTrophy@ShelJackson27pic.twitter.com/DcQqeuDHo9 — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) January 18, 2023

CAN SAURASHTRA RESTRICT ANDHRA?

Lalith says hi from Rajkot. Can Saurashtra pacers Unadkat and Sakariya restrict Andhra below 300 after striking late last evening to give their team an opening?

Good morning from the SCA Stadium, Rajkot. Day 2 of the #RanjiTrophy match between Saurashtra and Andhra will begin soon. The home side will want to pick up some early wickets to restrict Andhra below 300.@sportstarweb#RanjiTrophypic.twitter.com/khdW2W8UYK — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) January 18, 2023

DAY 1 SCORES AT STUMPS Group B - Tamil Nadu 386/4 vs Assam Group B - Mumbai 293 all out vs Delhi Group C - Kerala 224/6 vs Karnataka Group D - Punjab 302/5 vs Madhya Pradesh Group A - Uttarakhand 86 all out vs Baroda 74/4 Group A - Himachal Pradesh 285/6 vs Nagaland Group C - Services 175 all out vs Goa 36/1 Group B - Vidarbha 74 all out vs Gujarat 188/5 Group C - Pondicherry 217/7 vs Jharkhand Group D - Railways 327/8 vs Chandigarh Group A - Odisha 222/5 vs Uttar Pradesh Group B - Maharashtra 353/5 vs Hyderabad Group A - Bengal 335/6 vs Haryana Group B - Andhra 256/5 vs Saurashtra Group C - Rajasthan 330/8 vs Chhattisgarh Group D - Jammu & Kashmir 52/0 vs Tripura Plate Semifinal 1 - Bihar 329/6 vs Meghalaya Plate Semifinal 2 - Sikkim 229 all out vs Manipur 46/1 Plate 5th Position Playoff - Arunachal Pradesh 199 all out vs Mizoram 2/0

DAY 1 RECAP

Delhi vs Mumbai

Thanks to some disciplined bowling and helpful conditions, unheralded Delhi had the surprising upper hand at lunch on day one of the Ranji Trophy contest against Mumbai at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It took a patient rearguard effort from the in-form Sarfaraz Khan (125, 155b, 16x4, 4x6) and Shams Mulani (39, 103b, 6x4) to blunt the bowling attack and see their team through to a healthy total of 293 at Stumps.

-Abhishek Mukherjee

Saurashtra vs Andhra

Jaydev Unadkat’s milestone 100th First Class match did not get off to a bright start as Saurashtra toiled for wickets in its Ranji Trophy sixth-round game against Andhra Pradesh at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.

However, skipper Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya’s breakthroughs in the last hour helped the host claw its way back with the latter’s dismissal of Ricky Bhui (80, 155b, 8x4, 1x6) tilting the scales. Andhra was at 256 for five at Stumps.

-Lalith Kalidas

Tamil Nadu vs Assam

Tamil Nadu batters, led by N. Jagadeesan (125, 152b, 14x4), made merry on their return to the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium for the first time this season, racking up 386 for four on the first day of the Ranji Trophy clash against Assam on Tuesday.

After Jagadeesan’s knock, Pradosh Ranjan Paul took the baton from him and inched closer to what could be his third hundred of the season as he finished the day unbeaten on 99 (127b, 11x4).

B. Indrajith (77) and Vijay Shankar (53 batting) chipped in with vital contributions as the Assam bowlers looked clueless against players who knew the conditions like the back of their hands.

-S. Dipak Ragav

Kerala vs Karnataka

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal wouldn’t have bothered too much about losing the toss in the morning as his opening bowlers made early inroads and enabled the visitors to take control of the Ranji Trophy match against Kerala at the KCA-St. Xavier’s College ground on Tuesday.

In ideal conditions for swing bowling, the Karnataka medium pacers, V. Koushik and V. Vyshak, forced errors from Kerala’s top order batters to reduce it to 5/3.

It needed yet another rearguard century from Sachin Baby (116 batting) to carry the hosts to a respectable total of 224 for six at stumps on the opening day.

-M.R. Praveen Chandran

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH RANJI TROPHY

When to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23?

Ranji Trophy Round 6 fixtures will start from Tuesday, January 17 from 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23 on TV?

A select number of tournament matches are being telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The telecast also provides updates and scores from all matches at regular intervals.

Where to live stream Ranji Trophy 2022/23?

The streaming of the Ranji Trophy matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app.