Ranji Trophy Live score, Round 6 Day 1: Saurashtra looks to seal quarterfinal spot; Tamil Nadu eyes first win vs Assam

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Day 1 coverage of Ranji Trophy Round 6 matches. This is Dhruva Prasad and Abhishek Saini getting you the latest updates.

As Jaydev Unadkat gears up for his 100th First-Class appearance today, here’s a cracking read from Ayan Acharyaon the man who waited for 12 years between his first and second Tests.

Early bird Sheldon Jackson

Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) is the first man out with bat and ball on a chilly morning. #RanjiTrophy@sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/BBMchMbILj — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) January 17, 2023

Pitch inspection in Rajkot!

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Cheteshwar Pujara inspect the pitch. Pujara then walks over to catch up with Andhra Pradesh captain Hanuma Vihari. #RanjiTrophypic.twitter.com/y7Ll5K95Wh — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) January 17, 2023

Saurashtra eyes quarterfinal spot

Good morning from Rajkot. All set for the #RanjiTrophy round six matches to begin. Here for Saurashtra v Andhra Pradesh. Saurashtra could seal its quarterfinal spot with a win. Skipper Jaydev Unadkat will be playing his 100th First Class match. @sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/XkybKrDpiX — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) January 17, 2023

PREVIEW

Delhi vs Mumbai

Delhi faces a daunting task of stopping the Mumbai juggernaut when the two sides meet at the Arun Jaitley stadium here for a Ranji Trophy clash.

The fortunes of the two teams after five rounds couldn’t be more different: Delhi, with just five points, is fighting to avoid relegation, while Mumbai, with three wins, looks likely to qualify for the knockouts and given the form of some of its players, is among the favourites to clinch the title.

-Abhishek Mukherjee

Tamil Nadu vs Assam

With nothing but pride at stake, Tamil Nadu will look to finish the Ranji Trophy season positively in its last two matches against Assam and Saurashtra over the next two weeks.

The team will have a new captain in R. Sai Kishore when it takes the field at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday against Assam.

With just eight points from five matches, Tamil Nadu will take comfort from playing in familiar conditions at home as it seeks its first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Assam comes into the game on the back of an innings defeat to Mumbai. With just 11 points, though the team is still in the competition mathematically, its chances are slim.

Assam got the first-innings lead against Delhi and beat Hyderabad but has since scored only one point from the last two matches.

-S. Dipak Ragav

Saurashtra vs Andhra

Jaydev Unadkat’s Saurashtra will be out to seal its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal spot when it hosts Andhra Pradesh in a sixth-round match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from Tuesday.

Placed comfortably atop the Elite Group B standings with 26 points from three wins and two draws, Saurashtra has emerged as the team to beat in a group where heavyweights have struggled with wavering form.

After two grinding draws, Saurashtra earned a morale-boosting win against second-placed Mumbai, without regular skipper Unadkat and Cheteshwar Pujara in late December.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh (14 points) is ranked fourth in a group where Mumbai and Maharashtra are battling for the second knockout spot beside Saurashtra.

Andhra’s focus could shift to maintaining its lead over bottom-ranked Delhi and Hyderabad to prevent relegation to the Plate Group next season.

-Lalith Kalidas

