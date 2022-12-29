Mumbai set 280 target vs Saurashtra

Jadeja falls for 90 as Attarde cleans him up. But he has done his job, scoring briskly with the tail for his 125-ball 90, which included 12 fours and one six. This will be a tricky target for Mumbai on a pitch which hasn’t been the easiest to bat on. Mulani ends with six for 65 while Tushar Deshpande gets two for 69.