Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the third day of the Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches happening across India.
Tamil Nadu 320/7 vs Delhi 303
Mumbai 46/1 & 230 vs Saurashtra 289 & 220
Chhattisgarh 109/3 & 149 vs Kerala 311
Goa 124/2 vs Karnataka 603/7dec.
Gujarat 383/4 vs Chandigarh 304
Railways 82/2 & 274 vs MP 255
Arunachal 111/4 & 233 vs Manipur 287
Kishore falls in the final over before Lunch. Left-arm spinner Vikas induces an outside edge and taken at slip. Tamil Nadu 320/7, leads by 17 runs.
J&K all out for 221 in the second innings, with Wakhare (four for 50) and Sarvate (three for 45) doing the damage for Vidarbha. Vidarbha set a modest target of 141 and Fazal and Mokhade have started the chase.
Yashasvi Jaiswal goes for 9 off 12 balls as Yuvrajsinh Dodiya strikes. Mumbai 28/1 in 280 chase vs Saurashtra.
Shaw and Jaiswal have provided a good platform. Mumbai 28/0, chasing 280 vs Saurashtra.
Bengal 444/4 vs Nagaland (166)
Meghalaya 31/2 & 167 vs Bihar 264 & 99
Odisha 309/5 vs Haryana (338)
MH 194/6 & 200 vs Andhra 211
Tripura 55/2 vs Punjab 203
HP 327/4 & 49 vs Uttarakhand 336
Jharkhand 333/5 vs Services 367
A single for Pradosh off Vikas and Tamil Nadu is a run ahead now, with 304 for six on the board.
Lalit Yadav uproots Vijay Shankar’s off stump and he departs for 52 off 92. Tamil Nadu 303/6, scores level with Delhi. Sai Kishore joins Pradosh.
Shortly after Shankar’s fifty, Pradosh brings up his half-century off 98 balls, his second in FC cricket. Partnership worth 103 now and scores are level now.
Shankar brings up his half-century off 86 balls as Tamil Nadu sits pretty at 291 for five, just 12 runs behind Delhi’s first innings score. Pradosh unbeaten on 44 at the other end.
Prabhudessai and Kauthankar have put on 38 runs for the third wicket so far and still a mountain to climb for Goa. Ronit More and Shubhang Hegde the wicket-takers for Karnataka so far.
Saurabh Tiwary (63 not out) and Kushagra (35 not out) take Jharkhand to 323 for five, in reply to Services’ 367. Jharkhand well-placed to take the first innings lead, just 45 runs away.
Bengal, at 444/4, has batted Nagaland out of this game. Shahbaz Ahmed is unbeaten on 71 off 47 balls while Manoj Tiwary is a run away from a fifty. They have added 115 runs off 84 balls as Bengal extends its first-innings lead to 288 runs.
Jadeja falls for 90 as Attarde cleans him up. But he has done his job, scoring briskly with the tail for his 125-ball 90, which included 12 fours and one six. This will be a tricky target for Mumbai on a pitch which hasn’t been the easiest to bat on. Mulani ends with six for 65 while Tushar Deshpande gets two for 69.
Jalaj Saxena removes Amandeep Khare for 30 and Kerala gets the first breakthrough of the day. Chhattisgarh 63/3, trails by 99 runs. Harpreet Singh Bhatia is holding one end up with an unbeaten 32.
D. Jadeja unbeaten on 72 and is leading Saurashtra’s fight against Mumbai. Mulani has taken six wickets but Saurashtra seems to have built a tricky target already.
Shankar and Pradosh have taken the game away, or at least the first inning lead, from Delhi. Tamil Nadu now trails by 32 runs with five wickets in hand. Left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra was introduced after both batters looked comfortable against the seamers but found no success.
Meghalaya 25/2 vs Bihar, chasing 197. Abhijeet picks two wickets and both openers are back in the hut.
Baroda 249 all out in reply to Uttar Pradesh’s 258. Meriwala was the last man to fall, run out for 3 off 12 balls. Shivam Mavi, Saurabh Kumar and Shivam Sharma pick two wickets each.
Tamil Nadu 250/5 and Shankar and Pradosh have defied the Delhi bowlers for almost an hour this morning, chipping away at its lead. Shankar 30 not out and Pradosh on 26. Fift-run partnership is also up between Shankar Pradosh off 102 balls.
Bihar was skittled out for 99 in the second innings, setting Meghalaya a gettable 197. Biswa and Lyndoh have started the chase on a steady note. Meghalaya 11/0 in three overs.
Mulani with a crucial breakthrough just when Mumbai needed it and he completes his fifer too! He traps Mankad in front and Saurashtra 155/7, leads by 214 runs.
Mankad and Jadeja are both unbeaten on 38 and have added some very important runs for Saurashtra, which is 209 runs ahead now of Mumbai. But the duo will need to stick on if Saurashtra is to set up a total that can test the might batting of Mumbai.
Shankar and Pradosh have looked solid this morning. They have been circumspect but seem to be settling into the groove now. The ball keeping low occasionally. TN still behind by 66 runs.
Jadhav completes his fifer with the wicket of Avesh and MP is bowled out for 255. Railways ekes out a 19-run first innings lead against the defending champion.
Avesh and Kartikeya have a task at hand. MP needs 20 runs to take the first innings lead with just one wicket in hand. The duo has strung 14 crucial runs so far.
The contest promises to be a thriller. Saurashtra will look to set Mumbai a challenging target. It has a 179-run first innings lead with four wickets in hand. Mankad and Jadeja have rescued Saurashtra with an unbeaten 43-run stand and will need to continue to build on the lead.
Pradosh Ranjan and Vijay Shankar are in the middle to resume the TN innings. A slip and a gully in place. Vijayran with the ball. TN 89 runs away from Delhi’s first innings score.
Hyderabad grabbed a slender first innings lead of three runs against Assam on the second day on Wednesday, even as the four-day Ranji Trophy Group B match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium seemed to be heading for an outright result.
Resuming at the overnight total of 100 for two, Kerala was sitting pretty at 229 for three but Sachin Baby’s (77) run out gave Chhattisgarh a foothold. Some rash strokes by Kerala lower order batters saw the host collapse to 311 but with a handy lead of 162 runs.
Exceeding all expectations, Harshit Rana struck thrice to hurt Tamil Nadu and kept Delhi in the hunt for the first innings lead after an absorbing second day’s play in their Ranji Trophy league clash at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground.