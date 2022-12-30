Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Riyan Parag seals Assam’s thrilling 18-run win over Hyderabad

Resuming at the overnight score of 228 for nine with captain Tanmay Agarwal unbeaten on 123, Hyderabad needed 22 more runs to win the contest before Riyan Parag struck.

V. V. Subrahmanyam
HYDERABAD 30 December, 2022 17:37 IST
Assam’s Riyan Parag celebrates the wicket of Hyderabad’s Kartikeya Kak during a Ranji Trophy match in Hyderabad on Friday.

Assam's Riyan Parag celebrates the wicket of Hyderabad's Kartikeya Kak during a Ranji Trophy match in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

It took just five balls for Assam in the first over of the day to complete the formalities by claiming the last batter Kartikeya Kak, trapped lbw by off-spinner Riyan Parag, and register a thrilling 18-run win over Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 228 for nine with captain Tanmay Agarwal unbeaten on 123, Hyderabad needed 22 more runs to win the contest.

But, Parag had other intentions as the moment Kak was exposed to his bowling, he trapped the batter plumb in front of the wicket, leaving non-striker Tanmay (126, 158b, 12x4, 1x6) distraught.

Parag returned with a match-haul of eight wickets and was primarily responsible in striking at regular intervals to put the pressure on the home team’s batting.

It was an innings which should have helped the team to win the match but unfortunately, Tanmay didn’t find anyone who showed the inclination to stay put at the crease with the desired stroke selection.

This is Hyderabad’s second straight defeat, after losing to Mumbai by an innings in the previous match and conceding the first innings lead to Tamil Nadu, a contest which it was lucky to survive following a real scare in fading light.

SCORECARD
Assam - 1st innings: 205.
Hyderabad - 1st innings: 208.
Assam - 2nd innings: 252. Hyderabad - 2nd innings: Tanmay Agarwal (not out) 126, K. Rohit Rayudu c Hazarika b Parag 20, M. Samhith Reddy b Sarmah 0, Bhavesh Seth lbw b Sarupam 41, Buddhi Rahul c Mukhtar b Gokul 28, Mickil Jaiswal b Parag 1, T. Ravi Teja c Saikia b Gokul 1, Tanay Thyagarajan c Saikia b Sarupam 0, Bhagath Varma c Rishav b Parag 3, Ajay Goud lbw b Mukhtar 9, Kartikeya Kak lbw b Parag 1. Extras: (nb-1) 1; Total: (all out in 61.5 overs) 231.
Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-47, 3-121, 4-171, 5-172, 6-175, 7-177, 8-182, 9-224, 10-231.
Assam bowling: Mukhtar 7-0-26-1, Sunil 3-2-5-0, Parag 25.5-4-93-4, Akash 3-0-11-0, Sarmah 6-1-24-1, Sarupam 12 1-49-2, Gokul 5-1-23-2.
Result: Assam won by 18 runs.

