Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Ripal Patel’s counter-attack puts Gujarat in driver’s seat against Tamil Nadu on day 3

Resuming the day on 38 for three, Gujarat made 312 in its second innings, setting TN a target of 299. In reply, the visitors finished at 32 for two, losing B. Sachin and Washington Sundar.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 19:22 IST , VALSAD - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Gujarat’s Umang Rohit Kumar in action during the third day of the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu.
infoIcon

Umang Rohit Kumar (89) and Manan Hingrajia’s (52) patient half-centuries, followed by Ripal Patel’s counter-attacking 81 off just 71 balls, powered Gujarat into a strong position at the end of day three in the Ranji Trophy clash against Tamil Nadu here at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium on Sunday.

As they did in the first innings, Rohit Kumar and Hingrajia stitched another century partnership, adding 158 runs for the fourth wicket. Rohit Kumar was in complete control of proceedings with his compact game, playing assured drives down the ground and through covers. When tested with bouncers by Sandeep Warrier, he was adept at swaying out of it and used the pull shot effectively to get to his second half-century of the game.

Hingrajia, at the other end, played the perfect second fiddle after getting a reprieve on 15 when Sai Sudharsan dropped him at second slip in the first hour of the day. While the pitch eased out for batting, the TN bowlers failed to exert any control over the game and allowed the duo to rotate the strike without trouble.

After lunch, Washington had Rohit Kumar caught down the leg-side, 11 short of a century. Then Sai Kishore removed Hingrajia and Urvil Patel in successive overs to leave the hosts at 179 for six. However, Ripal and skipper Chintan Gaja had a crucial 86-run partnership off just 106 balls to take the game away from the visitors.

Ripal, making his first-class debut, showed his T20 prowess, hitting the spinners for a few sixes to get going. Once he reached his half-century, he cut loose, lofting Trilok Nag for three consecutive sixes down the ground to set TN a stiff target.

BRIEF SCORES
Tamil Nadu 250 all out & 30/2 needs 267 runs to win against Gujarat 236 all out & 312 all out

