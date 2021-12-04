Senior Women's Challenger Trophy 2021-22: India B and India D start with comfortable wins

India B recorded a comfortable, seven-wicket win over India A in the BCCI Senior women’s cricket Challenger Trophy one-day cricket championship at Mulapadu Cricket Complex here on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 235, India B was never in trouble with openers Palak Patel (79, 124b, 11x4), who was particularly dominant with her off-side strokeplay, and Shubha Satish (42, 54b, 3x4, 1x6) putting on 101 in 23.5 overs to set the tempo.

Shubha was later out to a brilliant one-handed catch by Sushree Dibyadarshini, who leapt in the air at short extra-cover just in time to latch on to a hard-hit off Mehak Kesar to give India A its first breakthrough.

Later on, Harleen B. Deol (62, 67b, 6x4) and H. Kazi (39 n.o., 43b, 3x4, x1x6) ensured there was no way India A could come back into the game.

Earlier batting first, India A scored 234 thanks primarily to a fine knock by Yastika Bhatia (81, 81b, 13x4, 1x6).

Yastika put on a crucial 100-run stand for the fourth wicket with Disha Kasat (34, 65, 3x4) which put the innings back on rails after being 68 for three in 17th over at one stage.

Yastika, lucky to survive two dropped chances on 20 and 27, was not afraid to play the pull stroke with ease as was evident when she put one over the ropes off Harleen Deol.

Just when it looked as if she looked good for a century, Yastika missed a sweep from left-arm spinner Rashi Kanojiya to be trapped lbw and once she departed in the 41st over, the rest of the batting failed to contribute in a big way.

Spinner Chandu V. Ram was impressive with a three-wicket haul which put the brakes in the final overs during India A innings.

In another match, opener S. Meghana (60,73b, 7x4, 2x6) and Pooja Vastrakar (54 n.o., 43b, 6x4, 1x6) helped India D score a 40-run win over India C.

Kanika Ahuja bowled well to return with fine figures of four for 37 for the winners.

SCORES