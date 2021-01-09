Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: No live telecast for defending champion Karnataka

The absence of live telecast comes as a big blow to fans of teams competing in Bengaluru (Elite Group A), Vadodara (Elite Group C) and Chennai (Plate Group) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

With spectators and media prohibited from entering venues, the only way to track the action in these three cities is through basic scoreboard updates.

Group stage matches involving two-time defending champion Karnataka (at Alur grounds in Bengaluru), for example, will have little visibility. Gujarat (Elite Group C), Baroda (Elite Group C) and Punjab (Elite Group A) are some of the other big teams which face a similar predicament. Exceptional performances may not go completely unnoticed, however, as IPL team scouts are allowed in venues.

Matches held in Mumbai, Kolkata and Indore - with sides like Mumbai, Delhi and Tamil Nadu in action - will be broadcast across Star Sports Network platforms. The knockout stage at Ahmedabad will also be broadcast on the network.