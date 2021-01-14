Cricket Domestic Domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bengal coach Arun Lal leaves bio-bubble after mother's death Bengal head coach Arun Lal had to leave the team bio-bubble due to the death of his mother on Thursday. Y.B.Sarangi Kolkata 14 January, 2021 21:59 IST Bengal coach Arun Lal had to leave the team bio-bubble due to the death of his mother on Thursday. (File picture) - P. K. Ajith Kumar Y.B.Sarangi Kolkata 14 January, 2021 21:59 IST Bengal head coach Arun Lal had to leave the team bio-bubble due to the death of his mother on Thursday.The news came prior to Bengal's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Hyderabad here.READ: COVID-19 scare in Bengal camp"The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is deeply saddened to learn about the death of former India player and our senior team coach Arun Lal's mother today. As a result he had to leave the team bubble. Our prayers are with him and his family in this time of grave loss," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.Sourashis Lahiri, the assistant coach, will coordinate with Lal and guide the team. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos