Domestic

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka faces Punjab in first quarterfinal on January 26

Tamil Nadu faces Himachal Pradesh in the second quarterfinal on January 26, while Haryana and Baroda will square off on January 27. Rajasthan plays Bihar.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 21 January, 2021 21:18 IST

Tamil Nadu celebrates its win over Jharkhand in the opening match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy.   -  CAB Media

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 21 January, 2021 21:18 IST

Karnataka will face Punjab in the first quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Motera Stadium on January 26.

According to the fixtures sent by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to all the teams which have qualified to the knock-outs - the second quarterfinal will be played between Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh on the same day.

On January 27, Haryana and Baroda will square off, while the other match will be between Rajasthan and Bihar.

READ: Bihar qualifies for knockouts after five successive wins

The BCCI started its domestic season on January 10 with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has so far been successful in conducting the tournament in a bio-secure environment.

THE FIXTURES

January 26: Karnataka vs Punjab

January 26: Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh

January 27: Haryana vs Baroda

January 27: Rajasthan vs Bihar

  Dugout videos