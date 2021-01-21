Cricket Domestic Domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka faces Punjab in first quarterfinal on January 26 Tamil Nadu faces Himachal Pradesh in the second quarterfinal on January 26, while Haryana and Baroda will square off on January 27. Rajasthan plays Bihar. Team Sportstar Mumbai 21 January, 2021 21:18 IST Tamil Nadu celebrates its win over Jharkhand in the opening match of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy. - CAB Media Team Sportstar Mumbai 21 January, 2021 21:18 IST Karnataka will face Punjab in the first quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Motera Stadium on January 26.According to the fixtures sent by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to all the teams which have qualified to the knock-outs - the second quarterfinal will be played between Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh on the same day.On January 27, Haryana and Baroda will square off, while the other match will be between Rajasthan and Bihar. READ: Bihar qualifies for knockouts after five successive winsThe BCCI started its domestic season on January 10 with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has so far been successful in conducting the tournament in a bio-secure environment. THE FIXTURESJanuary 26: Karnataka vs PunjabJanuary 26: Tamil Nadu vs Himachal PradeshJanuary 27: Haryana vs BarodaJanuary 27: Rajasthan vs Bihar Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos