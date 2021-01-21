Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka faces Punjab in first quarterfinal on January 26

Karnataka will face Punjab in the first quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Motera Stadium on January 26.

According to the fixtures sent by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to all the teams which have qualified to the knock-outs - the second quarterfinal will be played between Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh on the same day.

On January 27, Haryana and Baroda will square off, while the other match will be between Rajasthan and Bihar.

The BCCI started its domestic season on January 10 with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has so far been successful in conducting the tournament in a bio-secure environment.